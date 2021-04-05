Ages ago I couldn’t afford my school fee for my social work course, and was denied entry to exam hall. I wasn’t earning much, so just couldn’t pay in time. Humiliated, I went home and cried my heart out before my mom. I told her I’d struggled enough, and too many times I’d been knocked down. With some family financial issues, even my sister had to halt her studies and come back from the US.

I went back to school a couple of days later to try and negotiate for a chance to take the exam first, and have my paper unmarked until I paid. My professor said, ‘Jeff, you are an adult and you should be able to do things yourself.’ I was confused! He said my mom was there a few hours before and paid the school fee. I was totally shocked!

I went home and realized my mom had pawned her last piece of jewellery to pay my school fee. I couldn’t believe it. “Why, mom?” She answered, ‘I want to see you graduate and serve the community. God will always provide.’ She just prayed, prayed, prayed and trusted in God’s plan.

My mom passed away 6 months before my graduation. Even today it hurts me that she couldn’t see everything I have achieved, including my marriage. When I go to school, I tell the kids: Make your parents proud whilst you can; don’t wait till it’s too late.

I learnt a lot from my mom about the Hong Kong spirit. She didn’t speak much Cantonese but she was so popular in the wet market. Everyone would talk to her. All the local stall owners treated her as if she was a district council member or politician. Sometimes when she didn’t have enough money for what she wanted to buy, they would tell her not to worry and pay for it next time. I was confused about how my mom did all this! Well it’s simple - a sense of neighbourliness. Back then when we didn’t have mobile phones or social media, people were more connected to one another, relied on each other and more goodwill was found. My mom instilled this value into us and it is still with us today.

My sister and I have struggled for where we are today, without our mother sacrificing what she wanted for what we wanted. I took for granted too many things. Now that she’s gone, I have many regrets, but love overcomes everything! I’m a momma’s boy and grateful for her unconditional love. To everyone out there: Hug, call and message your moms or dads telling them how much they mean to you! Trust me, you won’t regret it!

(Jeffrey Andrews, social worker)

