I have written earlier that there is something seriously wrong with the way policing is being done by police forces around the world. Last week, the world was able to watch the officially published bodycam footages of police officers who arrested and used force against George Floyd in Minneapolis. What I observed while watching those footages was apathy, overconfidence, and arrogance of those police officers. In the end, their actions ended up killing an individual. But the behavior of these four police officers is not just an issue of their own liability. It is in fact a global issue of policing around the world.

The live broadcast of the former police officer Derek Chauvin standing trial for killing George Floyd allowed transparency of the law enforcement and the judiciary in Minneapolis. Transparency is one of the key characteristics of a fair trial. Therefore, all countries need to learn from this important practice of public trial. Transparency pressures all personnel of the court to discharge their duties to the highest standard as the world is watching them. On the other hand, with shortcuts or unfair practices, the procedure of a closed-door trial is vulnerable to abuse. Even during a pandemic, public trials are possible. That means a pandemic or state of emergency should never be an excuse for a closed-door trial.

During the trial, bodycam footages of police officers involved in the arrest of Floyd were made public officially for the first time. First, bodycams were introduced for greater transparency and accountability of the police. In fact, they were introduced because of increasing allegations and evidence against police for their abusive practices. Second, while bodycam footages facilitate transparency, they can also be used by police officers to defend or justify their actions. In other words, there is evidence for them to prove that they have acted lawfully pursuant to police guidelines.

First, let us discuss apathy. What we saw from the bodycam footages of the police officers who arrested George Floyd was apathetic behaviour. They found that Floyd was unarmed. He was not aggressive but was instead terrified and pleading with the police. He first told them that he was claustrophobic. Then he continuously told them he could not breathe. The officers appeared to completely ignore these pleadings. They seemed completely desensitized to human emotions, hence they demonstrated gross apathy. This apathy is not just a problem with the four police officers in Minneapolis but a global issue. Police, except for a few good ones in every police force, tend to be generally apathetic towards people they deal with. This behaviour is often evident from arrests of individuals in protests. We all remember the infamous press conference in Hong Kong in which a person was referred to by the police as a “yellow object.” People are not objects. And therefore, never should they be treated as objects. They are human beings with feelings, emotions, and most important of all, dignity. While the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States would show the racial dimension of it, there is also a class dimension to it in the rest of the world— the poorer or less socially or politically privileged you are, the more you are likely to be subjected to such apathetic treatment by the police.

Second, the four officers who arrested Floyd demonstrated they had every confidence in their actions against him. They seemed confident that Floyd had committed a crime and they were doing the right thing by trying to restrain this individual. Furthermore, they seemed to be confident that Floyd was lying when repeating numerous times “I can’t breathe.” While Floyd was pleading for his life, repeating he was having difficulty breathing, one police officer kept pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck and others against his back. When bystanders, including a martial arts practitioner and an off-duty Emergency Medical Technician Firefighter, were too repeating that Floyd was having breathing difficulty and losing his pulse, the police officers kept ignoring them. Again, they seemed confident in their actions, which were in fact reckless and dangerous behaviour, finally resulting in the death of a person. This overconfidence is demonstrated by many frontline police officers around the world. When they arrest someone, they seem to be so sure that the individual has committed a crime. And often these arrests are led by accusations brought by victims or witnesses of crimes. And in most cases, police do little to no inquiring prior to arresting someone. The force often used during such arrests has led to catastrophic results including people being severely beaten up or even killed. I think this overconfidence comes firstly from lack of proper training and secondly, from lack of accountability (procedures drawn up to ensure such accountability exists but they are often not implemented effectively or impartially) within police forces for taking disciplinary actions against such officers. Well-trained law enforcement officers such as the FBI agents generally exercise extreme caution before putting anyone under arrest—much investigation is done, and evidence is collected beforehand. Therefore, the FBI rarely makes a wrongful arrest. In fact, the confidence of an FBI officer is based on the scientific procedure they follow in order to gather information and evidence. Frontline police officers’ confidence is often based on their hunch that the arrested person may have committed a crime.

The arrogance of the police officers involved in arresting Floyd also led to the ignoring of warnings given by the bystanders. Their overconfidence in the procedure they were following led to arrogant behaviour. Again, this is also a global policing issue. Arrogance often leads to use of profanity by police officers against suspects and the public—I in fact know that profanity is ingrained in standard vocabulary of police officers around the world, and they will apply it especially when they address nonaffluent or politically dissenting suspects. Police officers often tend to forget that they are in fact public servants paid by taxpayers. Their conceit may lead to violence and reckless behaviour. Their arrogance may also lead to a disproportional use of force. When they evidently use excessive force (nowadays often captured by video recordings and uploaded to social media), the police concerned are bound to defend themselves by saying such actions are a minimal use of force. Washington Post discussed this in detail in relation to the Hong Kong Police Force in their article released on December 24, 2019 (this article also contains a response from the Hong Kong Police to the question posed by the newspaper). The article stated that the Hong Kong Police Force has all the right guidelines in place, but many officers ignored them during the 2019 protests.

What would have happened if no one had witnessed the excessive use of force by the officers on George Floyd? What would have happened if the witnesses had not recorded those important videos, which were later made public? This leads to the question: what happens inside police stations around the world, in holding cells and interrogation rooms? Are all holding cells monitored through CCTV cameras? Are all investigations recorded by video? Minneapolis Police first suspended investigation into the four police officers, but eventually decided to charge them. A public trial is currently ongoing. What is important is not just the outcome of this trial, but also what happens afterward. Is the police force going to be reformed? Are police officers are going to be retrained? Are police training schools, not only in the US, but around the world, going to use these bodycam footages and the trial footages in training curricula? Are officers trained to exercise empathy, concern, attention, care and humility? Are officers trained on making informed decisions when making arrests or use of reasonable force when necessary? If they have been trained on these aspects, and if there is evidence of police officers ignoring them, what is the mechanism adopted by police forces to take effective disciplinary action? These are important questions posed to police forces around the world, whether they are in developed or developing countries. Only a reasonable, humane, and professional police force could enforce law fairly and equitably.

(Yan Kei, Advocate for criminal justice reforms)

