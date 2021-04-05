When satire becomes reality, it’s time to worry…a lot. Thinking about prompted me to dig out copies of the late lamented Spike magazine, which I helped found back in 2003.

We put a lot of effort into dreaming up funny and satirical covers which used the device of taking a picture and superimposing sound bubbles next to the mouths of the subjects.

In November 2003 when the then Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa was busy drawing up election reforms, our cover showed him grasping a ballot box. The headline was ‘Tung’s bold election plan’ and the sound bubble coming out of his mouth said: “we won’t be needing these then”.

The cover for the edition of April 2-8, 2004 depicted two dinosaurs who looked as though they were chatting. Under the headline ‘New timeframe for democracy’, one dinosaur says to the other “65 million years?” to which the other replies, “sounds good to me”.

A month earlier when the usual suspects were urging Hongkongers to be better informed about the Basic Law and when reinterpretations started to be handed down by Beijing we mocked up a picture of Cultural Revolution-era Red Guards gleefully reading a pamphlet under the headline: ‘Study sessions begin’. One of the young cadres says to the other: “what does it say Doris?”. She replies, “voting gives you piles”.

This, and a whole lot more, seemed to be pretty amusing back then, just under two decades ago. No one was being hauled into jail for thought crimes, elections with some semblance of democracy were still being held, public assembly was unchallenged and freedom of expression appeared to be alive and kicking.

It was not exactly a golden era, on the contrary, as Spike often suggested, the direction of travel was trending backwards. However most forms of opposition were legal and citizens had no reason to fear the knock on the door in the early hours of the morning.

It is hardly necessary to spell out how different things are today. And although the temptation to slump into deep depression is ever present, feeling despair is hardly an answer.

You could even argue that what has happened in Hong Kong renders satire to be meaningless and that attempts at humor are little more than in bad taste.

However satire is often what keeps the spirit of liberty alive at times of repression. This was eloquently explained by Dina Youssef, an Egyptian-based academic, living in a state now under the rule of a military junta that swept away most of the freedoms the people used to enjoy.

She said, “satire and comedy might be one of the very few antidotes against fear. It liberates your minds. It sets your judgment free. And that is why it is a threat…. [This] is a world where fascism is celebrated and where fear rules. But satire comes to disrupt such an equation, because when you laugh, you cannot be afraid anymore…and thus the system will make sure to eliminate that powerful weapon of laughter, in order for fear to set in.”

Many years earlier the power of satire was recognized by the great Charlie Chaplin whose mockery of the Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler resonates long after the words of the vile demagogue and mass murderer are forgotten. If you have not seen his seminal film ‘The Great Dictator’, now would be a good time.

However the most skilled satirists in the modern era were to be found in the now deceased Soviet Union, shortly to be superseded by the Chinese Communist Party for its length of dictatorial rule.

I am spoilt for choice in finding an example of Soviet-era humor but the following encompasses this spirit in fine form.

A regional Communist Party meeting is held to celebrate the anniversary of the Great October Socialist Revolution. The Chairman gives a speech: “Dear comrades! Let’s look at the amazing achievements of our Party after the revolution. For example, Maria here, who was she before the revolution? An illiterate peasant; she had but one dress and no shoes. And now? She is an exemplary milkmaid known throughout the entire region. Or look at Ivan Andreev. He was the poorest man in this village; he had no horse, no cow, not even an axe. And now? He is a tractor driver with two pairs of shoes! Or Trofim Semenovich Alekseev – he was a nasty hooligan, a drunk, and a dirty gadabout. Nobody would trust him with as much as a snowdrift in wintertime, as he would steal anything he could get his hands on. And now he’s Secretary of the Party Committee!”

The leaders of authoritarian regimes are famously humorless and their most avid supporters are forever alert to slights that emanate from satire but they are powerless to extinguish what is not only an act of defiance but a most enjoyable one, albeit bitter sweet as can be seen from this Hong Kong joke:

‘What happened in Hong Kong this week?

According to Beijing, it’s as calm as a June Summer’s day in Tiananmen Square.’

(Stephen Vines is a Hong Kong-based journalist, writer and broadcaster and runs companies in the food sector. He was the founding editor of ‘Eastern Express’ and founding publisher of ‘Spike’. In London he was an editor at The Observer and in Asia has worked for international publications including, the Guardian, Daily Telegraph, BBC, Asia Times and The Independent and, during Hong Kong’s 2019/20 protests, for the Sunday Times. He hosts a weekly television current affairs programme: The Pulse”

Vines’ latest book Defying the Dragon – Hong Kong and the world’s largest dictatorship, will be published early next year by Hurst Publishing. He is the author of several books, including: Hong Kong: China’s New Colony, The Years of Living Dangerously - Asia from Crisis to the New Millennium, Market Panic and Food Gurus.)

