Several politicians, including Martin Lee, who have been pursuing democracy and freedom peacefully and rationally for years, have been found guilty of participating in an unauthorized assembly, while the SAR government is promoting its action of “improving” the electoral system, and Carrie Lam is boasting how advanced the “improved” system is from a macro perspective. Luckily, the judge did not take on the suggestion of the Secretary for Justice. Otherwise, all of them would have been detained over Easter and lost their freedom. Hong Kong has been going through a lot when fighting for democracy, but facing such a distorted reality is truly astonishing and depressing.

Albert Ho, former Chairman of the Democratic Party who already has one foot in prison, said in an interview ahead of the judgment that, with four cases ongoing, he has already prepared to go to prison. He also said calmly, “I count myself lucky to have yet served any jail terms, having been doing this (pro-democracy movement) for decades. Anywhere in the world, as a devoted participant in the pro-democracy movement, how is it possible to walk free from jail?”

Ho did not understate or exaggerate. What he said matches the history and reality. In the past century, an uncountable amount of Chinese people with the right hearts and intentions have been wrongly imprisoned, injured, and killed while fighting for democracy. Do you still remember the bloodshed during the 1989 Tiananmen pro-democracy movement? In Myanmar, not far from Hong Kong, Aung San Suu Kyi, the democratically elected leader, has been overthrown by Myanmar’s military and is, once again, under house arrest. She is possibly facing a long-term house arrest or even imprisonment. The people and students in Myanmar, trying their best to protect the democratic system, have been severely hurt. To date, at least 500 people, including many young people and children, have already been killed. The reality and historical experience show that, as Ho said, there is a heavy price to pay when fighting to establish a democratic system, which includes being threatened, oppressed, losing freedom, or even life.

As much as we have expected blood and tears, what has been happening in Hong Kong over the past year still hurts and depresses us badly. The veteran, middle-aged and young members of the pan-democrats have, one by one, paid a heavy price for democracy and freedom. But in return, Hong Kong’s democracy and freedom have been suppressed in all aspects. From the system to the design of the election, the government aims to extinguish all democratic elements to block the road to democratic development. Hong Kong citizens have long been disgruntled and upset when the political system has not moved an inch forward in the past. Now Beijing and the SAR government force Hongkongers to accept a “great leap backward” of democracy and have the nerve to say the new system is more balanced and advanced. Who are they trying to fool?

One of the prime examples is the role of Hong Kong citizens and their participation is much less significant than 40 odd years ago. When the Basic Law Drafting Committee was formulating the articles, including the electoral system, it took the matter very seriously and formed the Hong Kong Basic Law Consultative Committee to conduct several rounds of discussions on different proposals and clauses. It has listed all proposals and compared all ideas, clearly showing how important public opinion was to the government. But the “improve electoral system” reform this time around did not have any consultation before the launch, nor has it any consultation on the local legislative procedures. All we have was the “explanation” Carrie Lam keeps repeating. The so-called “explanation” means “you don’t understand? I will teach you,” which fits Lam’s arrogant “I know best” attitude perfectly. The citizens and public opinion play no role in the whole process. We only have to listen. If this is not leaping backward, I don’t know what is.

Also, although the Basic Law Annex 1 and 2, finalized in 1990 (Method for the Selection of the Chief Executive and the Formation of the Legislative Council (LegCo)), was nowhere near a democratic political system, it has at least the idea of developing one and has set a clear timetable and road map to get there. Take Annex 2, which is regarding the LegCo election arrangement, as an example. It stated in the 1990 version that LegCo will gradually increase the universal suffrage element toward the direction of full universal suffrage. Directly elected seats will be increased to 30 from 20 gradually to replace the Election Committee seats based in a small circle. The annex even set out LegCo can change its formation method after the third term, with the Chief Executive to actively initiate the reform, who would then follow the five-step process, including reporting to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress for the record. Then LegCo would be heading to comprehensive universal suffrage orderly.

How about the new Annex 1 and 2 that is the “improved” election arrangement? It has removed the basic idea of heading towards universal suffrage and the related clauses in the original annex all together. Not only will the “small circle-based” Election Committee occupy the majority of the LegCo seats (double the amount of directly elected seats), but the amount and proportion would possibly remain unchanged until 2046. There is no arrangement for seat reduction or cancellation. It means the timetable and road map leading to double universal suffrage have disappeared from the constitutional document. On the other hand, the five-step process of political reform is gone, and the Chief Executive and Hong Kong have lost the right to initiate political reform. The central government calls all the shots, no matter how strong the public opinion is.

From a macro perspective, we can see the “improve electoral system” has taken Hong Kong’s political system back to the 80s of the last century and will stay there for a long time. Regardless of how Lam and her staff try to “explain,” they will not be able to convince the citizens that this political reform is not a democracy great leap backward and that the future LegCo election is still democratic.

