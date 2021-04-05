I’ve been listening to many of “Gor Gor” Leslie Cheung Kwok-wing’s songs in these past two days. I also went to the Hong Kong Coliseum for RubberBand’s concert. My emotions have been feeling quite affected.

In fact, I was not only not a fan of Gor Gor’s, but was a diehard fan of his music rival Alan Tam Wing-lun. However, watching the “In Loving Memory of Leslie Cheung” benefit concert recording, the melodies of those songs were so familiar, especially the parts with Sam Hui Koon-kit as a guest. My eyes teared up even when the prelude started. That night, I went onto Youtube to play “Stand Up”, “Wind Keeps Blowing”, “Who Resonate with Me”, “Unruly Wind”, “MONICA”, etc. From the lyrics to the delivery style to the dance moves, these were all representative of the pop culture of that era. It was not until I was older to learn to appreciate Leslie Cheung. Be it his taste or artistry or acting, he was a superstar. Those were the marks of that era: the best pop songs, free air, and a diverse society! Listening to his songs almost brought me back to that bygone golden age.

The lyrics of Leslie Cheung bring a lot of resonance. “Was naïve and impatient, and the love for freedom might get us lost; to understand that gains and losses are inevitable, whether to leave or to stay, take it easy,” seems like a reminder to a friend who is moving abroad; “thank you for not giving up on me despite the storm. A temporary goodbye today, but I wish that the fire of my love will remain ablaze in your heart, even if we are apart it will still be as if we are together…,” seems like the murmur in my heart towards this place that fed me and raised me, truly triggering a million emotions within me.

As for RubberBand’s concert, it was the mark of another era, which was unexpectedly beautiful.

I got to know RubberBand through the annual Ultimate Song Chart Awards Presentation, as well as their songs that were very popular in the social movements. Some of the band’s members are also the rare outspoken ones regarding societal issues. That night during the concert, the songs I had heard before were only “Discovery”, “See You in the Future”, “Open Your Eyes”, “Against the Stream”, etc., all of which made me feel a lot after careful listening. Those words of encouragement for Hong Kong by lead vocalist No. 6, as well the silhouette of the Lion Rock printed on his t-shirt, were extremely moving. Then he sang a new song with the theme of parting: seeing many people leave Hong Kong, it pains whether those who stay or those who leave. That last line, “say see you soon, promise to see you soon, then I will see you soon,” brought tears to the eyes of many.

That’s right, the vibe of the concert was incredible! During the multiple times that No. 6 repeated, “we are RubberBand, a band from Hong Kong,” the audience would respond with enthusiastic applause and screams. Today, under this climate, many celebrities and artist-hypocrites cannot wait to cut ties with Hong Kong, to give up on this land that nurtured them and gave them fame and money. They cannot wait to spit on it, for they see Hong Kong as a burden. RubberBand, however, takes pride in Hong Kong, and repeatedly stressed their love for this land. It misses the Hongkongers that have left, and feels sorry for the Hongkongers who have stayed and are suffering. During this difficult time, it is rare to be able to speak like a human being. Of course, they are not the only artists and celebrities who truly love Hong Kong.

This is not sensationalism. As long as you sing the words we feel in our hearts, and speak like a real person, we are already extremely touched!

(Poon Siu-to, veteran journalist)

