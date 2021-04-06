There are three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. so far. Pfizer-BioNTech’s BNT162b2 was the first to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), followed by Moderna, both of which are highly effective and almost 100% resistant to the Wuhan virus. Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) vaccine, which took more than two to three months to receive an FDA EUA, is just over 80% effective. JNJ chairman and CEO Alex Gorsky told the Wall Street Journal that the reason JNJ did not catch the worm with other early birds was not because the company was not as skillful as the others, but because it had weighed the pros and cons and decided not to rush out into the market. This man is probably a believer in Laozi and understands the great meaning of “when one dares not to lead and be the most preeminent among others, one can thus become a distinguished and talented leader among all.”

The vaccines administered in the U.S. are different from the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine in that they are all genetically engineered products rather than inactivated vaccines. Some argue that genetic vaccines are a new approach to immunization, unlike the traditional inactivated vaccines, which are a tried and trusted method of vaccination. The technology of the administration of live attenuated or inactivated viruses has indeed been around for a long time, with a history that started late in the 18th century when the smallpox vaccine was introduced in 1796. On the contrary, it was not until one and a half centuries later, in 1953, when scientists discovered the double helix structure of DNA that gave rise to genetic-based technologies which became widely used in the 21st century.

Since then, its development has grown by leaps and bounds, touching every aspect of daily life. From genetically modified crops to the use of genetic evidence in court to analyzing the genetic structure and characteristics of the Wuhan virus, all of these are so commonplace that even children and women are familiar with them. Therefore, although we say it is a new thing, the technology related to genetic vaccines has already matured. Regardless of whether it is Pfizer, Moderna or JNJ, the technology platform required to produce a vaccine was developed more than a decade ago, not some technological breakthrough that happened overnight. In fact, JNJ had made an effective vaccine against the Ebola virus based on the same technology that is now being used to fight the Wuhan virus.

JNJ’s Gorsky said that its vaccine was launched rather late because JNJ regarded the Wuhan virus like Ebola, Zika and other tropical viruses that should not only be highly effective but must also be user-friendly, unlike the vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, which require ultra-low temperature storage and cold chain to maintain stable quality. Therefore, it will not pose a problem for the JNJ vaccine even in poor countries where the electricity supply is unstable and refrigeration facilities are inadequate. Moreover, the vaccine can be administered in a single dose without the need for booster shots, making it easier to handle in areas where medical manpower and facilities are inadequate and education levels are relatively low. While seemingly less effective than Pfizer and Moderna, the total effectiveness of the JNJ vaccine is undeniably superior.

In addition to catering to poor countries, another reason for JNJ to delay the launch of the vaccine was to strike a balance between immunity and side effects. According to Gorsky, the human body has three lines of defense against foreign invaders. The first line of defense is B-cells which produce antibodies that act like sentinels to attack pathogens and prevent infection, while T-cells, a type of white blood cells, have greater resistance to viruses and are responsible for providing backup. JNJ’s scientists have spent a great deal of time refining dozens of formulas for this triple defense line in order to minimize adverse reactions.

Just like the hare and the tortoise, from a business point of view, whether or not you get a head start is not critical. The Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine emerged in a hurry, and its efficacy was a cause for concern. The FDA did not approve the vaccine in the U.S.; while in Europe, a small number of people who had received the shot developed blood clots in the brain, triggering various degrees of panic; and Germany has even gone as far as suspending the vaccine. Meanwhile, there was a delay in its production line, which led to the failure to deliver on its promise to supply the full amount of vaccines, resulting in the vaccine war between the EU and the UK. The taste of the early worm is not something anyone can understand.

From a business perspective, a vaccine that requires minimal return customers is not a lucrative deal, like the cowpox vaccine which can provide lifelong immunity with just one jab. Even flu shots are administered once a year. Unlike cholesterol, diabetic and other chronic patients, who need to be given medication daily, providing a continuous demand for pharmaceutical companies. Even with the advancement of technology, the research and development (R&D) of vaccines is still a protracted battle, and it is difficult to achieve results in less than eight to ten years. For example, the HIV/AIDS virus, identified in 1981, still has no vaccine; malaria has an even longer history and is also lacking an effective vaccine. With high R&D costs and low returns - 85% of research ends in failure - vaccines have never been a staple of big pharma. Pfizer, JNJ, and other pharmaceutical giants are participating in the campaign against the Wuhan virus because genetic technology has changed the business model for developing vaccines.

These titans do not develop their own vaccines but see their R&D laboratories as start-up investments, providing financial backing, technical support for production, and promotion through marketing networks, mainly playing an auxiliary role. Germany’s BioNTech was unheard of, and if not for its partnership with Pfizer, its BNT162b2 vaccine would not have been available worldwide so quickly. Netherlands-based biopharmaceutical company Crucell initially failed in its HIV vaccine development. JNJ became interested in its technology and acquired it for US$2.4 billion in 2011. If vaccines are not a lucrative business, then why do they strike with such a heavy hand? It is because scientists have gained a better understanding of genetics and the immune system.

The Economist recently pointed out that scientists have discovered the ability to activate the body’s immune system through the use of genetic information to combat some extremely challenging diseases. Cancer, for example, is being tested by BioNTech for vaccines that stimulate the immune system against specific cancer cells in order to alleviate the after-effects of radiotherapy and chemotherapy. As with cardiovascular disease, Moderna is also testing antibody-targeted vaccines. Whether it is a First World health problem like high cholesterol or a tropical virus like malaria, scientists are trying to develop vaccines to cure these diseases through about a dozen different genetic-based mechanisms.

The direction of vaccine therapy is clear: indiscriminate administration of drugs and the use of broad-range medical treatments like traditional chemotherapy, with their many side effects and sequelae, will become a thing of the past. Truly symptomatic and solution-focused treatments to viruses are expected to become a reality. Whether it is the speed of R&D or the scale of production, the rapid release and widespread inoculation of genetic-based vaccines against the Wuhan virus is a sign that the pharmaceutical industry is about to undergo a major transformation. In this grand competition, the focus is not on the early birds, but on the efficacy of the treatment.

