Activist in exile Nathan Law said on Wednesday that he has been granted political asylum in the United Kingdom, nine months after he fled Hong Kong ahead of Beijing’s imposition of a national security law on the city.

Law announced on Wednesday that the British Home Office has informed him of the approval of his asylum application, after several interviews in the span of four months.

“The fact that I am wanted under the National Security Law shows that I am exposed to severe political persecution and am unlikely to return to Hong Kong without risk,” the 27-year-old wrote on Twitter.

But he stressed that his case may not apply to other Hong Kong asylum seekers, who “may not have enough evidence to back their claims due to lack of media reports or fleeing before their prosecution.”

“I hope that my case can help the Home Office understand more about the complicated situation in Hong Kong,” he urged in a series of tweets. “To free more protesters from Beijing’s authoritarian oppression, the Home Office could consider more comprehensive evidence when coping with Hong Kong cases.”

The former pro-democracy lawmaker fled Hong Kong for the U.K. last summer. The police issued an arrest warrant in October 2020 after he failed to appear in court for an unauthorized assembly charge over the annual vigil of the 1989 Tiananmen massacre, which was banned for the first time by the authorities last year.

