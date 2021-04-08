By Fong Yuen

In a recent speech by U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor Matthew Pottinger, he quoted from a 2013 speech by Xi Jinping: “…Facts have repeatedly told us that Marx and Engels’ analysis of the basic contradictions in capitalist society is not outdated, nor is the historical materialist view that capitalism is bound to die out and socialism is bound to win. This is an inevitable trend in social and historical development. But the road is tortuous. The eventual demise of capitalism and the ultimate victory of socialism will require a long historical process to reach completion.”

This speech is nothing novel, except to point out one thing, which is that it is going to take a very long time for socialism to defeat capitalism. Socialism has not yet won the ultimate victory, but that is only because it is not time yet, and the Chinese people must keep fighting.

China learned socialism from the Soviet Union. After World War II, the Soviet Union gathered its socialist camp, and after more than half a century of the cold war against capitalism, it eventually collapsed on itself and that concluded. In the nick of time, Deng Xiaoping saved the country by undergoing reform and open up. With the help and support of the U.S., the CCP avoided the fate of collapse. This process was already in itself proof of the failure of socialism, and the success of capitalism.

The reform and opening up of the CCP allowed for the large import of foreign capital and technology, which brought life back to the country. During this period, the state backed off while the people advanced. The government and enterprises split up. It was called Chinese-style socialism in the name, but was in fact capitalist market economy. In the past few decades, the CCP went from the verge of death to resurrection and became the second-largest economy in the world. This process was another proof that the path of socialism leads nowhere, and it was capitalism that saved China.

As China gained national strength, its dictatorship nature also resurrected. Since Xi Jinping came to power, it was once again the state before the people, the former advances at the expense of the people. The government and enterprises merge, and full-fledged socialism is once again underway. The hound is cooked when the hares have been run down. When the message contradicts the deed, the individual economy has suffered an unprecedented blow, the market vitality has withered, and the economy is sliding down from the peak. Yet we have not seen the worst. As the friendly external environment diminishes, the problems in the internal environment are piling up. With no more advantages from capitalism, the disadvantages of socialism are reappearing. This process is proving that eradicating capitalism is China’s own fault to own up to, and the return to socialism is stifling all opportunities.

The CCP can see very well that its prospect is bleak, therefore Wang Qishan told the Americans, “Chinese people can live on eating grass.” The legitimacy of the Chinese Communist regime is based on uplifting the living standards of the Chinese people. As the relationship with the Western countries deteriorates, foreign trade is going down, and foreign investment is depleted. The technological blockade and shifting of the supply chain have turned external problems into internal problems. Chinese people can live on eating grass, which only applied to mainland China that was used to poverty in the 1960s. Today, Chinese people are immersed in materialism. Even without pork to eat could trigger a rebellion. To wish that Chinese people will live on the grass while clamoring “Long Live the CCP”, how delusional.

In the fundamental tenet of the socialist scam, there is no disparity between the rich and the poor, no corruption and extravagance at the official level, no political oppression, and the people fully enjoy freedoms and basic rights. How far has the CCP deviated from Marx and Engels is something that the CCP itself knows very well? In the early days of the CCP’s establishment, although politics basically tyranny, the corrupt officials weren’t too many. When Mao Zedong repeatedly pushed political movements, his goal was to prevent the “resurrection of capitalism”. Today, there is not a single drop of capitalism in the CCP officialdom. There is only a whole lot of compiled evil over an extended period of time. At the same time, capitalism has been improving itself through continuous and gradual reforms, especially manifested in some small Nordic countries that are leading the world in democracy and freedom, an abundance of life, and social stability. They are the ones that represent the future of humanity.

Hong Kong has transitioned from British capitalism to CCP socialism. Today, under the bullying of the National Security Law, the electoral system has been raped, and Hong Kong has changed overnight. Socialism has surely “defeated” capitalism. Sadly, this kind of victory is not one that was won by the moral choice of the people, but the regime’s brutality. To win power with brutality, and to insult the people with violence, all those feudal emperors over thousands of years have already accomplished these. Socialism is no different.

In 1991, the Communist Party of the Soviet Union dissolved. In the CPSU’s dissolution manifesto, it said that: After 70 years of experimenting, the absurd heresy of Marxism-Leninism has completely failed, from theory to practice. Historical facts have proved that Marxism is total harm to mankind.

When Xi Jinping mentioned the collapse of the Soviet Communist Party, he quoted the last line of the poem “Death of the Country” by Consort Xu, a concubine of Later Shu’s emperor Meng Chang: “there is not a single man.” Looks like the “man” who is left to defend socialism is the CCP. The confrontation between the two systems of China and the West is deepening. Whether it is socialism or capitalism that is going to come out alive, it will not be long before the judge of history makes a ruling.

