Last week, an alarming report by The Times of London revealed that Britain’s reliance on China for rare-earth elements could potentially leave the country vulnerable by putting its national security supply chains and economy at risk. Being one of the world’s largest exporters of rare-earth elements, China accounts for more than half of the global production of rare earths and is responsible for about 95 per cent of the world’s processing of the ore from which the metals are extracted.

Rare-earth elements are of vital importance to the modern life. Mobile phones, televisions, and computers all use rare earths as magnets for speakers and hard drives. They are also essential to the production of hybrid and electric vehicles and their braking systems, as well as wind turbines, solar panels, fibre-optic cables, and even military equipment and vessels such as missile guidance systems, lasers, fighter jets, ships, and submarines.

Such is the gravity of the matter that the British government’s Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy published last month identified British reliance on rare earths as a security concern; it warned that rare earths could be used as a “lever in systemic competition”. The British government is right in pointing out in its Integrated Review that China may avail itself of the western world’s reliance on rare-earth elements and use its monopolistic power over the supply of the minerals as leverage in any disputes with the west in the future: the ubiquity of the use of the rare earths has brought China tremendous geopolitical power and that party explains why China’s approach to diplomacy has become more and more belligerent and combative. The subjugation of Hong Kong, enslavement of the Uighurs, as well as military threats to India, Taiwan, and countries in the South China Sea, all attest to China’s increasing assertiveness and its blatant disregard for the rules-based international order.

Yet all is not lost for the free world. China’s muscle-flexing has already backfired in that the West has woken up to Peking’s true colors. A fortnight ago the UK, the US, Canada and the EU imposed sanctions on individuals and Chinese officials over human rights abuses against the Uighur population in Xinjiang. Peking’s wolf-warrior response to the sanctions has already jeopardized the economic agreement that it struck with the European Union in December last year. The unyielding and confrontational approach to diplomacy adopted by Xi and his cronies, as well as Peking’s failure to co-operate with the WHO and other nations during pandemic, have forced the west to realize that Peking is, at the end of the day, not a collaborative partner on the stage of international politics, but rather an unreliable and unscrupulous competitor with a malign agenda.

In response to the geopolitical and economic threats posed by China, the free world must work together to reduce its reliance on Peking and ensure the soundness of the world’s supply chain in order to prevent free societies being economically bullied by China. The United States have already taken the first step: Joe Biden recently signed an executive order mandating a review on his country’s critical supply chains. Western countries should also seek to mine rare earths in new locations and reach agreements with each other on ore-processing and trading of the metals; Boris Johnson’s government has already taken the first step in sponsoring British companies to look for more rare-earths ore at the bottom of the pacific. The west’s pushback against Peking should also not be confined to the strengthening of its economic position and supply chains. Western democracies should step up in their joint targeted sanctions on individuals who are responsible for human rights violations in Xinjiang, Tibet and beyond. The G7 summit, which is going to be held in Britain this June, would be a timely opportunity for the free world to discuss a collective defence against Peking.

(Joseph Long is a London-based writer and linguist from Hong Kong.)

