New Director of Broadcasting Patrick Li Pak-chuen, with his superb castration skills, performed sterilization operations on RTHK as if it is his own dog. So far, he has hit every single target, what a man.

Rectifying RTHK on retaliating on RTHK staff? Not only are the non-contract employees at risk with completed programs to be shelved any moment, but even the evaluations of their work might never be announced. Such a Director of Broadcasting – also editor-in-chief. Why bother with editing at all? Might as well ask the Police Commissioner to moonlight and he’d be equally honorable, dutiful, and loyal.

The most tormenting thing is to face challenges, but the unknowns. It is hard to imagine the feelings of the editor, director, writing, and the host when they are absolutely clueless as to whether the hard work put in would be in vain. It is not a big deal if hard work is received with indifference, or even if one ends up getting the boot. What matters is whether one would pass the test; to stay true to one’s original production intention, or be a mind reader to the Director in exchange for a chance for the program to go on air? With all these back-and-forths, there is bound to be no good production.

Having written all these lyrics, I fully understand that to predict whether the producers, singers, and planners would accept the work, I could only take care of a smooth recording process. It does not even matter if I like it or not, but if the public would not like it, I could never fully let go and let my creativity take over. Then it’s better to give up. It took a long time and experience to learn to adjust my mentality. Forget about all those obstacles ahead, just give it all first.

Presenters, commentators, and hosts share the same feelings. Above their heads hang the magic sword of “fair and balanced”, which they have to constantly glance back at every second. How is this different from a barefoot tightrope performance? What is the meaning of commentaries? When they are “inconsistent with the other point of view”, all points of view must then be included. This is not a commentary, this is a news report.

However, the frontline staffers of RTHK are in an even more absurd situation. If the record companies do not use my “stuff”, at most they just won’t pay for the work, or give me some sort of compensation for my time. They would never ask me to pay back for the delay in production progress.

A producer was gathering information for a program by inspecting some records, until she herself was inspected and incriminated. From producing a show to producing herself in court, and not to mention to actually being charged. What a plot that could go on Strange Stories, Amazing Facts. Producers are now thrown into this whole new game. If programs are axed, they have to compensate for the production cost. Good game, Director, who has written a whole new chapter for the Blood and Tears of an Employee.

Kudos to coming up with this Public Finance Ordinance, which subject a civil servant to pay for the improperly incurred expenditure. How the hell would want this job? When Carrie Lam failed at her fight against the virus and at promoting the Sinovac vaccine, not sure if a whole kilogram of the cash she’s keeping in the Government House been sent to the Treasury? For the RTHK staff, it definitely looks like staying is a much tougher choice than leaving.

The tale of Sima Zhao was a public secret, but at least Sima Zhao played along for years and slowly castrated the regime of Cao Wei. Now Patrick Li simply gives no damn about public opinion nor angering the people. Just about a little more than a month on the job, he has been on a slaughtering craze. He is playing the Dong Zhuo game, swaggering into RTHK and turning it into CCTV. It is quite annoying to fire civil servants, so better to persuade them to quit. Not allowing programs to participate in contests, and refusing awards even if they had won. Just by these, Patrick Li really deserves a news award. There will be no more RTHK programs, and we’ll only be seeing RTHK on the news.

(Albert Leung is an award-winning lyricist and writer.)

