With regard to the Xinjiang Uyghur concentration camps, what the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) says is the polar opposite of what other countries say. The CCP calls them re-education camps, used for vocational education and training, whereas Western countries call them brainwashing centers and genocide camps.

Up until now, except for those who managed to escape from Xinjiang and shared their experiences with the outside world (the BBC produced a program that documented leaked internal files and interviewed people involved with the camp), no foreign organization has been able to conduct an on-site investigation. Recently, the U.N. Human Rights Council is planning to arrange a field investigation, but it is doubtful whether the Council will be independent and impartial.

On television, Xinjiang people are seen attending classes where they chant in unison, and sing and dance. The CCP arranged for Xinjiang people to be openly interviewed to describe the good life of the Uygurs, and then they were exposed as fakes. We know it is all fake, but without unbiased news reporting, it would be hard to prove that it is indeed a concentration camp.

Good thing we can judge by one thing, and that is common sense.

I will assume that this is a re-education camp for the benefit of the Uyghurs, to train them some life skills with the best intentions in mind. However, given that it is training, it should be voluntary, shouldn’t it? If I want to undergo training, I will sign up for it. Otherwise, if I’m not interested or do not have the time, I do not have to participate. Or, if I was interested yesterday but today I want to back out, then I am always free to go home. Is that not common sense?

In Hong Kong, if you want to receive a certain kind of training, not only is it absolutely voluntary, but you also have to pay a fee. Without a price tag, who has the leisure to train you? Training comes at a cost, teachers have to be paid and venues have to be rented. The trainer is not your dad, who has eaten too much, nothing to do but pay for your training.

I do not know if the Xinjiang re-education camp charges a fee, but it is a training base built with high walls and wire mesh, where entry is by force, no one is allowed to leave after entry, and runaways are subject to disciplinary action. The Chinese government is too kind, not only to help the Uyghurs develop their vocational skills, but also refuse to take no for an answer. Where can you find this kind of training in the world?

A training center should always keep its doors open, where the trainees are free to come and go as they please. However, the education camp that we see now is nothing but a prison, where a million prisoners are held without personal liberty and yet have to force a smile on their faces every day. This is too much beyond our common sense, right?

Just open the door and see how many people will stay, then you will know if it is a concentration camp.

(Ngan Shun Kau is a veteran publisher and writer. His publications and works are award-winning.)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play