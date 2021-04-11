As the 2022 Winter Olympics approach, western companies face a major challenge: how do they balance their interest in earning profits against the Chinese Communist Party’s moral reality?

As the Washington Post’s opinion editor observed (Opinion | Do companies really want to sponsor the Genocide Olympic) this week, this is a highly charged question. Fred Hiatt notes that “Coca-Cola chairman James Quincey recently slammed the state of Georgia for its new election law. ‘We all have a duty to protect everyone’s right to vote, and we will continue to stand up for what is right in Georgia and across the U.S.,’ he said.” Hiatt then asks: “Across the U.S. — and no further?”

The point is well made. Beijing has made clear that it believes any boycott of the Olympics would be a direct attack on the interests of the Chinese people. Something outrageous and deserving of the Communists’ most concerted anger and retaliation. The Olympics, Beijing insists, must remain apolitical.

Yet, in an era where western populations are demanding ever more ethical practices from major corporations, brands like Coca-Cola and others cannot simply ignore the Communists’ human rights record. The reality of that record is just too barbarous in nature. It’s a reality of two million innocent Uyghurs thrown into concentration camps and then used as slave labor and rape prostitutes, a reality involving the desecration of Hong Kong’s democratic rights and the harassment of its citizens, a reality defined by the persecution of any and all Chinese who criticize Xi Jinping however mildly.

True, the recent Chinese government-supported boycott of major fashion brands such as H&M will have given western corporations a moment of pause. Beijing has deliberately used these boycotts to make it clear that any failure to abide by the Communist mantra will result in profit-hurting countermeasures. Xi wants those who do lucrative business in China to know that their wealth will only be facilitated by their simultaneous willingness to avoid speaking freely about his human rights record.

In turn, were western companies to have their way, they would speak out openly on moral issues in the United States and Europe, but suspend their speech in relation to China. That course of action offers them a way to placate domestic consumers while avoiding a prospective loss of access to Chinese consumers. Ultimately, for all their high rhetoric, these companies care about making money. They do not care a great deal about making lives better.

The Olympics, however, poses a special problem to western companies. They know that while sponsoring the Olympics will give them a valuable marketing presence on Chinese soil, that visible presence will also extend to their home markets. In turn, the risk of doubling down on Xi carries a significant risk of alienating domestic consumers. And if young Americans view H&M and Coca-Cola as accessories to the Uyghur genocide, or enablers of the Hong Kong tyranny, well, they’re unlikely to keep buying from these companies. You can bet that those concerned about these human rights abuses will spare no effort to draw attention to the moral choices that corporations make when it comes to the Olympics.

That matters.

According to the respected Statista analysis website, Coca-Cola’s revenue stream remains heavily dependent on North America. In contrast, China accounts for only around a third of the earnings Coca-Cola makes in North America. So even if Coca-Cola and others make strides with Chinese consumers via their Olympic sponsorship, the loss of even a few percentage points of total revenue (via North American consumers) would be significant.

We should keep up the pressure on these companies to do what is right.

There is no morality in preaching lofty moral rhetoric in the western world and doing nothing in face of terrible immorality in China. Western companies know that their host governments will not and cannot punish them for what they say at home. But these companies shouldn’t be allowed to believe that their only punishment abroad might come from China. If they know that western consumers will also hold them to account for their actions and sponsorships, they might just decide to take a slightly tougher stance against Xi’s many cases of abuse.

(Tom Rogan, Washington Examiner foreign policy writer)

