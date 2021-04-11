The newly published book “反修例風暴採訪戰場”(“faan2 sau1 lai6 foong1 bou6 choi2 fong2 jin3 cheong4” Translation: Anti-ELAB Storm: Reporting in the Battlefield) is a must-read.

Written by 42 journalists and edited by the Hong Kong Journalists Association, the book takes Hongkongers, from the reporters’ perspectives, to experience the conflicts on-site, look into the secret, private side of reporting, and reflect on the media ethics.

First and foremost, “Reporting in the Battlefield” reminds us of one thing: what started the storm? The cocky Carrie Lam seems pleased about this huge dispute, which led to the national security law and disabling of the elections. The first article written by Mak Yin-ting has summarized the information from different sources and traced back the origin of the “great idea” of the anti-extradition law amendment bill. A well-known politician was an important figure who tried to push this bill through. But I shall refrain from revealing the person’s name so as to tempt you to buy the book, and also prevent my article from being tainted. The opening chapter talked about the past and present of anti-ELAB, saying people shall not forget the business industry was initially against the bill amendment. The stance of the central government was not so tough as it mentioned there are other ways to extradite Chan Tong-kai. But Lam, who wanted to demonstrate her loyalty, insisted on going ahead with the bill, ignoring the consequences.

Reading about the police brutality the journalists directly faced again has reminded us how impudent the Hong Kong Police Force has been from day one. The police were not being constrained and never held accountable. They are the muscles of power, receiving tight protection and limitless resources. Nowadays, the SAR government gives the law enforcement superiority in the name of security, which caused the permanent smirk on Secretary for Security John Lee’s face. The latest example was the Customs mobilizing a hundred staff to raid the warehouse and stores of AbouThai, blatant abuse of power, suppression, and selective enforcement. Its excuse was incomplete product labels. Remember, why did the Hongkongers have to go on the streets? Because we must not allow the evil power to take over the power of the public and control us.

The anonymous reporter revealed the media censorship tricks. Many media editors have openly said the reports could not be promoting the “yellow economic circle.” They could not mention “wo4 lei5 fei1” (peaceful, rational, non-violent, a term frequently used by the pro-democracy camp) in the headlines; they should avoid reporting Joshua Wong’s Demosisto. Whatever the police said, accept everything without seeking proof. When they write about the “yellow camp,” they have to report about the “blue camp” to even it out, but it is unnecessary when the other way round. Despite facing immense pressure in all aspects, there are times when they join forces and work together. A communication group called “Brainstorming for Questions” was set up by the reporters attending the police press conference. They could share information and questions within the group to make the best use of the Q&A session and coordinate follow-up questions to expose the police’s linguistic hypocrisy.

The final chapter of the book was penned by a mainland reporter. It was about the mainlanders, who also took part in the protests but were neglected. Some of them have gone to prison, some can no longer return home, some are in exile, and some are still persisting in the mainland. Their stories have been drowned in the superficial world of prosperity and buried by the public opinion proficiently led by the CCP officials. Their voice is meek under the mighty strong national machine, but their stories will be put into words.

People often ask: what can the Hong Kong reporters do now? How could the media industry persist when facing such a worrying future? But look at our colleagues on the mainland. They are dealing with worse situations in a more hostile environment. They fight alone but insist on writing. We being in Hong Kong, despite gradually losing freedom, still have a little bit of room to move. As more cracks are appearing on the high wall, we dare not saying to give up but to march forward with the lights against us, walk the path we insist on, and persist.

(Allan Au Ka-lun, veteran journalist)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play