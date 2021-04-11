A friend born on Apr. 4 (Children’s Day) had invited me for dinner. By the time I drove home and parked my car after the meal, it was already after 9 p.m. As I strolled past one of the estate buildings from the car park, several groups of people were coming out of the lobby. They were saying goodbye to each other, probably after a family gathering in the holidays. Then I saw someone I know among the groups, whom I would call “A.” “A” recognized me despite me wearing a mask and came to me for a chat. “Just to let you know that I am going to the UK soon. I feel I should say goodbye since we get to meet each other this evening by chance.” I knew what he meant by going to the UK but still asked, “are you having farewell dinner with the family this evening?” “A” said, “we, four families, will move away to different countries after summer holidays. We don’t know when we can meet again, so we decided to have a gathering this evening.” It is so saddening to hear. There are many professionals in his family whose children always play together. But suddenly, everyone is leaving Hong Kong and going their separate ways. Why? I am sure you know without me having to spell it out.

When I got home, I remember my lunch with friend “M” back in mid-March. We talked about emigration then. I wonder how the situation is right now? So I texted M, “where are you now? Have you left?” “M” quickly replied, “I arrived in the UK already and am currently in quarantine. I will be able to go out next week. Everything went smoothly at the Customs. The immigration officer was very kind to the Hongkongers entering the country.”

Having known “M” for years, I can’t believe he could so easily give up on his high-paid job and just get up and leave. But as a single guy with no family baggage, he has the freedom and privilege to travel light, with only a BNO passport in his hand.

Plenty of people are adamant to stay in Hong Kong and wait for the opportunity to become rich and powerful. Power confuses people’s minds, as some are still fearful of the citizens casting blank votes even though the electoral system has already been “improved.” Discussions such as “suggestion on banning to cast blank votes,” “inciting to cast blank votes will violate national security law,” “those who have photographed with foreign politicians cannot take part in elections,” or even “having improved the election system, now it’s time to improve the media” are absolutely ridiculous. Hong Kong females have always been very capable. Most of the permanent secretary positions in the Hong Kong government are occupied by females. Women are unstoppable in Central’s banking, legal, fund, public relations, and market communications sectors and deserve every bit of respect from their male counterparts. But when the most talkative females in the pro-Beijing camp, such as Carrie Lam, Teresa Cheng, Rita Fan, Elsie Leung, Maria Tam, Chris Wat, Carmen Poon, Priscilla Leung, Eunice Yung, open their mouth, people go weak at their knees and want to move away from the city immediately!

I received a text from the club captain “Y” the next day, saying two of our classmates, who are civil servants, have sold their properties and will emigrate with their children after the end of the school term. “Y” asked whether I would join the farewell dinner. But fearing getting emotional, I decided to decline.

(Zuo Ding-shan, columnist)

