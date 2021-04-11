As the U.S.-China trade and technology wars heat up, China has sought to formally respond to and counteract sanctions from foreign countries through legal mechanisms in recent years. China has recently introduced a series of regulations on trade and investment, all of which are focused on safeguarding its national security and interests. This has resulted in a more unified and comprehensive regulatory system that can respond to international disputes with greater flexibility. Naturally, this is also intended to counter the U.S. tariff increases, embargoes and technology controls.

Among the recent trade tools, the Ministry of Commerce (“MOFCOM”) announced on Aug 28th, 2020 the amended version of “Catalogue of Technologies Prohibited and Restricted from Export” and promulgated on Dec 1st of the same year the “Export Control Law of the People’s Republic of China (EC Law)” to strengthen and standardize export control as a policy tool to effectively restrict supplies to other countries. On Sep 19th, 2020, MOFCOM also implemented the “Provisions on the Unreliable Entity List (UEL)” to include any foreign enterprise, organization, or individual that broadly acts contrary to the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises. According to China’s UEL Provisions, following its designation on the UEL, “unreliable entities” will be subject to a wider range of control measures. They may be subject to restrictions or bans on engagement in China-related import and export activities, investment in China, and entry of relevant staff into China.

On Dec 19th, 2020, the National Development and Reform Commission (“NDRC”) and MOFCOM jointly issued the “Rules on Security Review of Foreign Investment (Security Review Rules),” which is based mainly on the “Foreign Investment Law (FIL)” and the “State Security Law,” thus tightening the security review of foreign investment. On Jan 9th of this year, the “Rules on Counteracting Unjustified Extra-territorial Application of Foreign Legislation and Other Measures (Blocking Rules)” was published, allowing Chinese citizens, legal persons or other organizations to bring suit in Chinese courts against citizens, legal persons or other organizations in third countries (including regions) for damages arising from the compliance of specific foreign legislation. These measures provide a legal basis to support and counteract losses suffered by Chinese entities and individuals.

All of the above-mentioned laws and regulations recently introduced by China overlap and interconnect at various levels of control, forming a seamless and comprehensive regulatory protection net. The rationale for control has been elevated to safeguard China’s national security and interests, while the targets of control have been expanded from traditional commodity trade to include personnel, capital and technology. For example, the scope of the controlled items under the EC Law has been expanded to include technical information and other data. In addition, the UEL and the Security Review Rules control the “non-compliance” of foreign enterprises, organizations or individuals. Meanwhile, the Blocking Rules counteract the extraterritorial application of third state legislation and the long-arm jurisdiction of other countries.

Taiwan companies have a strong presence in China, and most of them operate in overseas markets with substantial business dealings in Europe and the U.S. Since Biden took office, the U.S. has continued to impose economic and trade sanctions on China and designate Chinese entities to its trade restricted lists, thereby limiting trade and technology exchange opportunities. China, in turn, has also stepped up countermeasures against U.S. companies. While the U.S. and China have targeted each other with sanctions, they have affected Taiwan’s supply chain and export activities to the U.S. Moreover, China has introduced controls in the technology sector, requiring Taiwan companies that conduct businesses with Chinese companies to limit their business interactions with the U.S.

As far as Taiwan businesses in China are concerned, it is particularly important to strengthen their legal compliance risk assessment of China investments, examine their own business investment practices, and build a firewall of potential risks. According to China’s FIL, any foreign investment related to national security in various important, substantial or critical areas that have acquired actual operational control is required to undergo security review and report the investment information. However, the law does not clearly define what is important, substantial or critical. There are ambiguities in the definition of investment review, the generalized scope of investment projects, and excessive discretion of official review, and other legal compliance risks.

In terms of industrial policy, it is expected that the supply chain of Taiwan companies will be forced to divert under the continued tightening of regulatory regimes in the U.S. and China. In particular, the Blocking Rules put increased pressure on companies to choose a side. Nowadays, Taiwan firms may face both foreign sanctions and Chinese bans on their business in China, so it is especially important to monitor the implementation of relevant Chinese bans and dynamically assess the impact on the supply chain on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

(Liu Meng-chun, Director of the First Research Division of Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play