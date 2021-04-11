The three-finger salute, the peace sign, the middle finger, taking the knee, the raised fist, five fingers raised plus one finger, are all symbolic gestures that have made it long-lasting images that will be etched in history and will be recognized and immortalized for generations to come.

What is it about these silent symbolism’s that speak more than a thousand words, why are they so powerful that even today many of these symbolic gestures are evolving and so relevant?

Not all can be recollected with a positive memory, the infamous and iconic “hail Hitler” salute is now infamy and these days are more likely seen in many white supremacy movements. But on the opposite side of the spectrum, we have a newer form of gesture started by an NFL player quarterback Colin Kaepernick who decided to get on one knee and kneel during the US national anthem. This is now a revolutionary symbol of the anti-racism movement which now many sports teams replicate before the beginning of a game in solidarity with the BLM Black Lives Matter movement.

Recently the three-finger salute, a “Hunger Games” symbol, was adopted by Myanmar protesters. The gesture was first used after a coup in Thailand in 2014 and has since come to stand for solidarity and resistance across the region.

In Hong Kong, we have five fingers and another finger raised with the other hand to symbolize, “5 demands not 1 less” which was the catalyst for the 2019 social unrest in our city.

Even during the medal ceremony in the 1968 Olympics in Mexico two African-American athletes, Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their fists with black gloves on during the playing of the US national anthem, “the Star-Spangled Banner” after seeing the many images and watching numerous documentaries on this historic occasion has personally been very impactful, I was touched by the courage and the moral compass of these athletes unlike the current generation of sportsman who only cares about image rights, fame and money.

Though a majority of these symbolic gestures seem to be protest-related or a defiant stance against racism or some form of inequality. I’d like to end with something less political and more universal. I’m talking about the Marvel film Black Panther’s “Wakanda forever” greeting or salute which is used as a greeting in the fictional universe of Wakanda.

In the director’s commentary of the movie, he explained that various cultures and languages inspired the ASL(American Sign Language) which means a ‘hug’ or ‘love’ he also explained that brotherhood and love is a huge part of Wakandan culture, hence the use of the ‘love’ ASL sign.

Now that’s what we need more in this world of turmoil and grief, hopefully, one day it may achieve the same greeting or symbolic gesture like shaking hands. Wakanda forever!!

(Jeffrey Andrews, social worker)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play