A CGTN op-ed (The anti-China crusader who points his swords at CGTN) in reaction to the double complaints filed by Safeguard Defenders on behalf of Mr Mamutjan Abdurehim and Mr Adrian Zenz – for severe lies and distortion of facts, defamation and the abuse of a ten-year old girl through coerced statements – read: “A tall tree catches the wind.”

It feels rather pointless using this space for a rebuttal of a piece that can be read but as a confession of guilt by CGTN, tarnishing itself once again by using the very forced confession of Peter Dahlin for which they already stand condemned in the United Kingdom. One can but notice how strong the pressure on the CCP’s “scriptwriters” – not “authors” – must be and how far removed from reality they stand.

Moreover, the central theme in this attack, as in all attacks launched daily by some CCP representative or its propaganda outlets, is the enormous disdain for legitimate foreign Institutions operating under the rule of law, be that TV regulators, members of parliaments, government officials or foreign companies. Anyone not kowtowing the official party line, even by simply adhering to the laws and norms governing their respective jurisdictions, becomes fair game to insults and direct attacks through sanctions, boycotts or even – in the worst case scenario – hostage-taking.

This profound sense of being above all laws but the CCP’s is so adamantly clear, one cannot but be amazed at the reluctance by which many in the democratic world stand up against this bullying tactics undermining the very fabric of our societies. The banality of evil comes to mind once more, or the term used this week by Andreas Fulda: “learned helplessness”. In ably using – credit be given where it is due – the West’s complexes against itself, still too many of its tall trees appear to prefer seeking shelter and shift responsibility towards anyone other than themselves.

So much was clear again this week in Italy, where anytime the CCP’s grave human rights abuses make it to the forefront of public and parliamentary debate, it gives rise to severe tensions in the governmental majority, leading newspapers to openly write about a rupture. The last time this happened was in November 2019, when Joshua Wong spoke at the Italian Senate. This time, and with a different majority, it is a proposal by IPAC members Paolo Formentini and Andrea Delmastro Delle Vedove to recognize the crimes committed in Xinjiang as “genocide”.

Opposing parties on the left quickly scrambled to delay the vote in announcing their own proposals for resolution, avoiding the use of the proper term for the clear intent of the CCP to destroy the Uyghur culture and its people through all means necessary. To be fair, and much credit is due to original proponent of the “Genocide motion” Formentini in following his colleagues across the EU and Canada, the counter-proposals made go much beyond what would have been possible without his push. This holds true especially for the Five Star Movement’s draft resolution, given their leader Beppe Grillo’s passion for frequent secretive visits to the Chinese Embassy in Rome and the continuous Global Times’ style Xinjiang propaganda on his personal blog.

Yet what is evident in their defence against using the proper term “genocide” is the constant search for shifting blame, often in a most incoherent manner by failing to acknowledge their proper responsibility and that of the Institutions they represent. Being a Member of Parliament naturally and rightly comes with additional constitutional rights, but they appear to conveniently forget those are there to counter-balance the added responsibility they shoulder in ensuring that Constitution and international treaties are effectively upheld.

From the usual deference to the European Union or blocked United Nations mechanisms, to shifting responsibility to their own companies operating in China by repeating the European Commission’s mantra on due diligence – a very necessary practice without a doubt, but as amply demonstrated and denounced by responsible companies themselves not a measure capable of countering the dragon’s rampant abuse -, when it comes to China, Italy’s left wing consistently refrains from using its parliamentary prerogative to firmly affirm its self-proclaimed core business of protecting human rights.

While citing the fear for economic consequences – even though the mastermind of Italy’s infamous Memorandum of Understanding on the Belt and Road Initiative admitted just this week the country has little to gain from investment opportunities in China (yet apparently much to sell out) –, they prefer throwing their companies under the bus by creating additional legal liabilities – again, correctly so – and pushing them ever more deeply into the dragon’s embrace through the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment, rather than standing with them when they face the music for acting under corporate social responsibility.

The more the CCP bullies, the more these trees withdraw and point to the trees behind them. Anything to divert attention from the true culprit, whose crimes shall not be named.

But here is the truth. Italy, maybe more than many other countries, has an enormous responsibility in acknowledging the genocidal crimes being committed against the Uyghurs. For the honorable reason of being the main promoter of the International Criminal Court and its mandate, and for the dishonorable stain of having turned Dolkun Isa away from its institutions when he came to denounce the CCP’s crimes back in July 2017.

Four years later, it cannot and should not do the same with the countless testimonies of men, women and children suffering daily at the hands of a cruel blood-soaked regime. At stake are not only their lives, but the very independence and prerogatives of our institutions under the rule of law. If our tall trees shy away, the bullying wind of the CCP will reign ever more strongly, blowing our freedom away with it. The time is now.

(Laura Harth, A human rights activist, she coordinates activities with the Global Committee for the Rule of Law “Marco Pannella” (GCRL). She also acts as a regional liaison for the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC).)

