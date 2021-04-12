You being a reader who read Apple Daily every day and do not miss a single article must know that Lee Yee has stopped writing his column. In his last article, he said he did not see the point of writing commentaries nowadays. Lee is actually only a little bit older than me. We are from the same era. Other writers from our days include Hu Ju-ren and Xi Dongbin, whom I know quite well thanks to Ming Pao. There were also famous scholars such as Yu Ying-shih, who contributed to the excellent Ming Pao Monthly. Both my wisdom and my knowledge in Chinese studies are limited and so I am not good enough to befriend people like these scholars. My Chinese is so-so. Around the time China and Britain negotiated on the future of Hong Kong, I was a regular columnist of an English-language newspaper and offered my two cents. In the English language media, commentators whom I know well include T. L. Tsim, Frank Ching and Stephen Vines, a former Observer journalist who came to Hong Kong in 1987 (have you read Vines’s “Defying the Dragon”, a new book about the protest movement?).

It is not as if Lee had no point in his last article. Back in our days, writing commentaries was a serious matter. As intellectuals, we had a strong sense of mission. When we wrote a commentary, it was either because we wanted to point out certain problems and proffer advice to those in power or we wanted to analyze current issues and give suggestions for readers to ponder. Trusted by readers, we attached great importance to our own reputation. Everything written had their factual basis. But times have changed. Today, everyone has access to an abundance of information via the internet and can publish their thoughts and feelings on social media. The world needs readers and members of the public who have good judgments more than commentators who have the courage to speak their minds. The majority of readers only have limited time to receive information, and reacting to a piece of information is merely a matter of seconds. As readers merely react rather than reflect on things, commentators like us inevitably feel our efforts are wasted.

Nevertheless, we still believe in the importance of working hard with our pen because the primary function of writing is to help clarify our thoughts. By putting our thoughts on paper, we know what we are actually thinking. By judging objectively what we have written, we know what is worth reconsidering. This kind of practice will gradually improve our ability to think and express ourselves. It is a kind of homework that has to be done.

Last week I visited Mount Zero Books and was delighted to see my friend Eason Chung Yiu-wa’s new book “Perhaps Time Has Never Been on Our Side”, in which he tells his miscellaneous thoughts and feelings on the major social turmoils in recent years. Almost every article in the book offers no solid answers to questions. There are not even clear descriptions of things. The book is brimming with his passion, the dilemmas he faced and the complexity of his thoughts. I am, however, deeply moved by it because every word Chung wrote feels genuine and real. He was brutally honest when recording his thoughts. His words per se have their own value, and the articles are simply well written. Time is definitely on his side. Ten or five years later, or even an hour later, he will see the light.

I heard that you have been reading very fast in the place that deprives you of your freedom. Your family and friends have to keep bringing you books. And that place has its restrictions on how many books you can read. Reading so fast is a rather extravagant thing to do, isn’t it? I’m thinking perhaps you can slow down a bit. After reading a book, force yourself to write some comments. There is no need to write a serious review. Just write something - either your rational thoughts or feelings. You can write a long review if you have a lot of thoughts, or just a short one if you don’t. If you like the book enough, recommend it to your loved ones; if you hate it, you can also tell people. Your comment may even trigger discussions. Your means of communication with the rest of the world is being restricted today, but in the future you can look back on how you are today and see how your feelings and thoughts have evolved.

Margaret

April 8, 2021

