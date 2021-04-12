The US has issued the latest guidelines for contacts with Taiwan. Government officials from both countries will be permitted to visit the offices of their counterparts and discuss matters. This means that the Biden administration has continued the fundamental policy in favor of interactions with Taiwan adopted in the Trump era. Furthermore, as the world is highly reliant on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry, it is gratifying to see that Taiwan has established a significant presence in the international arena. However, given the unpredictability of the US-China confrontation and the existence of a host of internal issues to be addressed in Taiwan, the new guidelines are cause for celebration for just one day. Taiwan needs to work even harder to ensure its autonomy and self-sustenance so that it will not become a pawn of the great powers.

There used to be a myriad of restrictions on US-Taiwan government contacts, owing to which many exchanges and meetings were conducted clandestinely in the past. On January 9th of this year, then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the lifting of restrictions on US-Taiwan contacts, allowing the executive branch of government to nullify the previous guidelines imposed by the State Department. As Pompeo’s announcement was made in the last phase of Trump’s term, its practical implications were unclear. Observers were waiting to see whether the Biden administration would continue this important measure.

A friendly gesture but also a red line

Now the US State Department has announced some new guidelines for official contacts with Taiwan. Not only US and Taiwanese government officials will be allowed to visit the offices of their counterparts for meetings and the discussion of business, but US officials will also be permitted to attend events at Twin Oaks. The guidelines mark the end of an era when official interactions between US and Taiwan governments could be done, but not talked about. In the future, contacts and meetings in US government departments and Taiwan’s representative office in the US will become a norm. It will set the stage for the transformation of the abstract declarations in the Trump era into concrete operations. This can be said to be an important gift from the Biden administration for Taiwan. It also proves that the Biden administration is still clearly supporting the fundamental stance in favor of interactions between the US and Taiwan.

However, the Biden administration has still drawn a red line while showing a friendly gesture. The US Department of State has made it clear that the US officials will be allowed to attend events at Twin Oaks, but they do not include sensitive holidays such as Taiwan’s National Day reception. In other words, the Biden administration still adheres to the “one-China policy” as its core principle. While it is willing to promote official interactions between the US and Taiwan continuously, the US will not cross the red line. Taiwan does not need to be too optimistic about the upcoming developments.

In spite of this, however, from its anti-pandemic performance to the importance of the semiconductor industry, Taiwan is indeed playing an increasingly dazzling role in the international community. This has not been achieved entirely by virtue of the US’s friendly gestures and support. Taiwan has carved out a position for itself with its own hands amid the confrontation between the great powers in the international arena.

Amid the global shortage of microchips, the semiconductor industry led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the guardian of the nation, has acquired an important strategic status. This has somewhat created an atmosphere that “the world needs Taiwan.” The European and American media has also conducted an in-depth analysis of the matter. This is the result of years of hard work by the high-tech industry in Taiwan, an essential force that has propelled Taiwan onto the international stage at such an opportune moment. This has had nothing to do with luck. Such an achievement deserves to gratify the Taiwanese people and be cherished by them.

Internal strife should not spill over to the diplomatic arena

However, all the technological powers led by the US are treating the chip shortage very seriously. The Biden administration has allocated huge budgets to upgrade the semiconductor industry, while other nations are also playing catch-up. There is no need to mention China, which has made great efforts to prop up the semiconductor industry in recent years. Although TSMC’s advanced manufacturing process still clearly occupies a leading position, it is hard to predict how long the advantage of “the world needs Taiwan” can be maintained after all countries have joined the game.

Taiwan itself is also deeply mired in serious antagonism between the Blues and the Greens and the social divide. So far, a consensus between the government and the opposition on external matters has been elusive. Not only have political parties in government and in opposition been fighting each other over internal issues, but they have also extended the internal strife to the diplomatic arena. They have been unable to construct the healthy political culture of other democratic nations, whose parties can cooperate with each other on diplomatic issues despite their intense disagreements over domestic ones. For this reason, while the relations between Taiwan and the US and the international situation are more advantageous to Taiwan than before, it does not sustain long contentment.

The international situation is in a state of flux. Strength is the time-honored principle. In addition to pandemic prevention and computer chips, Taiwan must improve its strengths in all areas and strive to contribute more to the international community. As for the parties in government and in opposition, they must gradually come up with a consensus on external issues amid partisan struggles. They must not let the internal strife spill over to the diplomatic arena. For Taiwan, a lot of things remain to be done. While progress has been made in Taiwan-US relations, we should roll up our sleeves and continue our hard work after one day of merriment.

