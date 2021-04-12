KMT(Kuomintang) Chairman Johnny Chiang has recently unveiled the party’s new cross-Strait relations doctrine – the 1992 Consensus Plus. This new idea has won the support of Ma Ying-jeou, who stresses the importance of a KMT-CCP(Chinese Communist Party) Forum to foster dialogue and demands the Tsai administration to reduce current tensions with China.

The “1992 Consensus Plus” comprises four parts: the ROC(Republic of China )’s sovereignty, peace in the Strait, democracy and human rights, and mutual developments for both sides. Chiang maintains that this new concept is based on the ROC constitution and could enhance continuity for the party’s strategy for dealing with cross-Strait relations. Essentially, this new idea taps into a vital assumption of “putting aside the differences in seeking of similarities” with China.

Unfortunately, chances that “the 1992 Consensus Plus” will flourish are low. The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council reacted harshly: “the core of the Consensus is that both sides belong to one China and work together for a reunification…, and that this definition cannot be altered.” In other words, Chaing’s approach to the sovereignty of the ROC will not be welcomed by the PRC(People’s Republic of China). Things have changed dramatically in the past several years since earlier PRC leaders such as Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao left office. Both were more tolerant of flexibilities in the Taiwan side, interpreting the 1992 Consensus as “one China with respective Interpretations.” Xi has tightened the rope quite drastically. As China continues to gain strength in the international society, nationalism has increased, and unavoidably, relations with the US have worsened. These reasons prevent Xi from allowing compromise with Taiwan.

Our team did a survey probing public understanding of the 1992 Consensus. The results show that there is really not a consensus on what the 1992 Consensus entails. The confusion is evident in domestic politics in Taiwan as many parties and politicians take various sides and interpretations of the Consensus. If the 1992 Consensus is linked closely to the one-country-two-political-system formula that is unacceptable to the public in Taiwan, then why the KMT still holds on to it?

The famous saying that “All Politics is Local “can explain what is going on here. To put it simply, the KMT is not concerned about the response from China. They are likely to guess with certainty what their response will be. In other words, this new idea is for the audience not in China, but the “median voters” in Taiwan and KMT supporters.

After its defeat in the last presidential election, the KMT comes to this realization that facing an increasingly aggressive China, their proclivity to stressing the status quo and unification has led them to lose support among voters in the middle. China’s hostile behaviors such as bringing up “liberating Taiwan with force” and oppressing citizens in Hong Kong and other ethnic minorities further push the public in Taiwan away. Even if the KMT is not necessarily facing a disadvantaged position in regional elections as they often do not revolve around the topics of the future of cross-Strait relations, the KMT still has to face the music in upcoming legislative and presidential elections. To regain public support, the party decides to bring back their emphasis on the ROC’s sovereignty in the hope of attracting more voters in the middle.

In addition, the KMT is, in fact, quite divided on the prospects of cross-Strait relations. Abandoning the 1992 Consensus entirely would stir the opposition from several factions. As a result, a new idea of the “1992 Consensus Plus” by combing elements of the ROC sovereignty could prevent a dramatic change in party stance in cross-Strait relations and potentially avoid an intra-party conflict. This also explains why Ma Ying-jeou supports such an argument, although his own concept of cross-Strait relations is quite murky. In a nutshell, the new idea serves the purpose of reuniting the party.

To win public support, the KMT tries hard to distance their long-standing image of rooting for reunification, and it attempted to do so this time by adopting the framework of the ROC sovereignty. However, it is hard to see what is new here. The constitutional framework of the ROC indeed is what the government in Taiwan abide by these days. However, in some ambiguous areas (e.g., Article 4: The Republic of China’s territory comprises its existing national boundaries), the current constitution has difficulties offering a solution that matches existing political reality. The payoff seems to be relatively small: China does not like it, and the new idea is unlikely to attract much support from the international society.

For the voters in the middle, what they care about the most is if the hard-earned democracy and freedom could continue to thrive. The public will eventually realize that the ROC sovereignty is the lowest denominator for the party. However, the most significant flaw of such an approach is that the KMT largely dismisses the threats from China, which are seen as very real among citizens in Taiwan. This puts the KMT in a weaker position when competing with the DPP(Democratic Progressive Party) for support. The DPP has promoted the concept of “ROC in Taiwan,” which has largely “localized” the ROC to fit the reality. Over 60% of the public currently see themselves as Taiwanese (the percentage is over 70% for those below 30; 80% for below 20). Few nowadays maintain a dual identity as both Taiwanese and Chinese, and fewer now see themselves as Chinese only. Most believe this trend would continue in this trajectory.

The KMT needs to find a more persuasive narrative in its competition with the DPP on cross-Strait issues. If the KMT still intends to hold on to the 1992 Consensus, neglecting the trend of identity among citizens in Taiwan and not finding a solution to an increasingly aggressive China toward Taiwan will let itself stuck in a difficult place that it would rather not be.

(Yao-Yuan Yeh (yehy@stthom.edu) is Associate Professor of International Studies and Chair of the Department of International Studies and Modern Languages at the University of St. Thomas, Houston. Twitter: @yeh2sctw

Fang-Yu Chen (chenfan6@msu.edu) is PhD in Political Science at Michigan State University. Twitter: @FangYu_80168

Austin Wang (austin.wang@unlv.edu) is Assistant Professor of Political Science at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Twitter: @wearytolove

Charles K.S. Wu (wu721@purdue.edu) is PhD candidate of Political Science at Purdue University. Twitter: @kuanshengtwn)

