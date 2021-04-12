Recently, leftist newspapers and the pro-establishment camp suddenly launched a major attack against the construction of the Sandy Ridge Cemetery. They said that because this “super cemetery” sits only a few hundred meters away from the Lo Wu border crossing, it has caused dissatisfaction among Shenzhen residents and affected the relationship between the two places, thus demanding that it be re-planned. This is a very interesting case, which clearly reflects the evolving relationship between China and Hong Kong, and further proves that Hong Kong officials and the pro-government camp are exactly what Beijing calls loyal garbage.

First of all, this project was proposed by the Hong Kong government back in 2010, with infrastructure to be completed next year and the final completion in 2024 to provide more than 200,000 niches. Moreover, the plan was submitted to the Legislative Council (LegCo) on several occasions during which it received overwhelming support. For example, the current expansion proposal was passed by the LegCo Public Works Subcommittee (PWSC) of the Finance Committee (FC) on Oct 20th, 2017 with a majority of 42 votes in favor and 1 vote against (Eddie Chu). Among those who voted for the proposal at that time were pro-establishment lawmakers such as Gary Chan, who are now vigorously opposed to it. Have they already completely forgotten about it? Have they and the writers of the leftist newspapers only realized now what the residents of Shenzhen think? Did they only discover now that such a plan would affect the relationship between Hong Kong and Shenzhen? From the point of view of Shenzhen residents, all the Hong Kong government officials who proposed the plan and the Hong Kong pro-establishment camp who had been fully supportive of the project are nothing but loyal garbage!

In addition, this group of people is now trying to knock down their former selves, simply to prove that they are no longer rubbish today. In this period of political uncertainty and transition, they understand that Beijing is extremely dissatisfied with the performance of Hong Kong’s pro-government camp over the past two decades, and they have no idea who has to leave and who can stay. With such an uncertain future, they have to try their best to look impressive. Keeping up with Beijing is the most basic requirement, and finding some agenda that can please Beijing is even better. They think that since there has been a sudden hype about the Sandy Ridge project from Shenzhen KOLs and the media, as well as daily criticism of the super cemetery by Hong Kong’s leftist newspapers, it proves that Beijing is implicitly endorsing this. Therefore, putting up a good show on this matter should score extra points. Yet such an eagerness to defeat yesterday’s me is simply proof that yesterday’s me was useless.

There are also many planning disputes between provinces and cities in China, similarly pushing offensive industries to bordering areas with neighboring provinces and cities. Generally, they are negotiated between the governors or provincial counterparts, and if they fail to resolve the matter, it will be referred to the State Council for arbitration. By then it depends on the respective provinces or cities’ power and influence in Beijing. As for planning disputes between Guangdong and Hong Kong, there is already the Hong Kong/Guangdong Cooperation Joint Conference, plus there is also the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Joint Task Force on Boundary District Development, and now the Leading Group for the Development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area led by Han Zheng. If they really want to solve the issue, it would be a piece of cake. However, the pro-Beijing camp has chosen to put on a show, not only to curry favor with Shenzhen, but also to demonstrate that they are not useless by criticizing the SAR government as useless. It is purely a pointless political show. Moreover, if a mainland National People’s Congress deputy sacrifices the interests of his own province or city in order to accommodate the neighboring regions, in the eyes of the local official circles, this is by no means a consideration of the overall situation, but a betrayal of local interests and will certainly be spurned.

(Poon Siu-to, veteran journalist)

