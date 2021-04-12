Just right after the handover, Hong Kong’s education system had undergone a drastic change. The Direct Subsidiary Scheme (known as DSS) was one of the new policies. Under the DSS, the primary or secondary schools would receive an amount of subsidiary of a student while they enroll one student. For other aided schools, they would receive an amount of subsidiary of a class of 43 or 45 students even if there were only 35 students of one class. Nevertheless, schools under DSS would have a higher degree of autonomy, including higher financial and management flexibility, freedom to set tuition fees within a limit as well as the freedom to choose students disregarding their residential addresses (aided schools are bounded by the district they’re located).

I know there’s an impression that DSS schools are noble schools. Actually, there are some schools of DSS which offer low tuition fees and a wide range of scholarships. Certainly, these schools may face more challenges for survival. I remember a well-experienced educationalist said parents in Hong Kong did not know how to exercise their choice. They were not very sure how to choose the right schools for their children. His sharing has been carved onto my mind to this day.

Consumers do have a right to choose. It doesn’t only exert influence on themselves. If the collective actions are strong enough, it may even change the decision of the enterprises. In an attempt to protect consumers’ rights, it may become an influential social movement. A few years ago, a BBC reporter discovered obesity would be a major threat to the health of the British. He initiated several actions: push the food manufacturers to have the correct labels of nutrition, gather citizens from Newcastle to do more exercises regularly and raise the awareness of how supermarkets organize the products of candies.

Some thought that was not enough. They wanted to take part in the decision-making process and therefore strived to become the shareholders. They are usually described as Activist Shareholders. Surely it’s difficult to take hold of the whole company; however, around 10% of outstanding shares are already enough in launching a campaign. Activist shareholders may therefore bring the social issues to the company and pushes the company to take up the social responsibility. On some occasions, they may even push the company to conduct disinvestment. Disinvestment means to use an economic boycott to pressure a government or any institution to change its policy. For example, they can push the enterprises not to invest in the Authoritarian or Totalitarian governments.

For years, Hong Kongers have been more inclined towards chain stores, famous brands and shopping centres for their daily consumption. Nonetheless, there seem to be changes in recent years. Hong Kongers are going to exercise their right to consume through Yellow Economic Circle (pro-democracy economy). A two-hour-long queue for AbouThai is another way of resistance via consumption. It’s a good sign. I hope Hong Kongers can exercise their right to choose in other aspects like cultural consumption and education. This can be expected to become a strong force in civil society.

(Pat To Yan, Active in Hong Kong and German Theatre. Playwright, Director, Lecturer. Elected Council Member and the Chairman of the committee of Literary Art of Hong Kong Arts Development Council.)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play