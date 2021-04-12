By Li Ping

After receiving a huge fine of CN $18.228 billion (US$2.8 billion), Alibaba, the Hong Kong-listed Internet behemoth, neither pleaded nor appealed. Instead, it accepted the fine “with sincerity to better serve our responsibility to society,” such a no-fuss knee-bending. Is it the Chinese Communist Party’s state or overseas mouthpieces’ so-called report of “The authorities have sufficient evidence and the verdict is uncontroversial,” or is Alibaba or Jack Ma simply admitting to guilt in exchange for innocence and safety? The truth has not been revealed, but we’re as if hearing the wailing of another entrepreneur Sun Dawu who was arrested for a second time: “I can succeed, but not with a happy ending.” The more saddening thing is that Hong Kong’s “yellow” (pro-democracy) shops and even large enterprises are also treading behind this path. AbouThai being raided was just a prelude.

The punishment imposed by the Chinese authorities on Alibaba seemed justified on the surface. After all, Western countries also have anti-monopoly laws and enforcement actions, and companies like Microsoft and Google have received penalties as well. From the investigation results disclosed by the authorities, Alibaba did, in fact, have some business practices that are suspicious of monopolizing the market for profit, and the fine of CN$18.228 billion is equivalent to 4% of the group’s domestic sales in 2019, which is equal to 1-10% under the anti-monopoly law, not at all a severe punishment.

The problem is, since Jack Ma bombarded China’s financial regulatory system in a public forum last October, from the suspension of Ant Group’s listing to Alibaba’s violation of the anti-monopoly law investigation and penalization, the authorities have put forth a series of punches. From the timeline of the unfolding of the events, it looks like Jack Ma’s own words did get him into trouble. When Alibaba expressed its “sincerity” to accept the penalty, it also brings to question whether the anti-monopoly law was simply a tool for the authorities to punish Jack Ma and Alibaba. People are also wondering if this act of knee-bending will really save Alibaba.

A comparable tale to this would be the fate of Dawu Group, a private enterprise in Hebei. Originally scheduled to be listed in Hong Kong and Shanghai on the same day as Ant Group on November 5 of last year, Dawu was suddenly suspended on the eve of its IPO. On the 11th of the same month, Dawu Group’s founder Sun Dawu and his family, a total of more than 20 people, were arrested by heavily armed special police. So far, 25 of them are still in custody. The authorities even sent a special task force to take over the enterprise, claiming to prevent the escape of funds.

The excuse the authorities used to seize Dawu was a land dispute with a local state-owned farm. However, the barbarism of “enforcement” of the law was far from comparable to Alibaba’s, and was a huge surprise to Sun Dawu. In May 2003, Sun Dawu was arrested on charges of illegal fund-raising. At first, he did not admit to the crime, but in the end, gave in when his 80-something parents were harassed and he was worried about dragging his employees down with him. He was sentenced to three years in prison and four years of probation. After he was released, he insisted in his interviews with media that he was an upright and clean person, but would no longer hold accountable to whoever sent him to jail. He believed that nobody would be after him anymore. “I really am just serving the common people. Whoever is after me will only get more trouble, and pay a bigger price.”

However, Sun Dawu, known as an entrepreneur of conscience, had not underestimated the darkness of Chinese politics. He said, “I understand the unspoken rules. If I do not adapt and continue on my own way, I could succeed, but I will never have a good ending.” Right, Sun Dawu succeeded, as described by netizens, “One Dawu Group carrying the locals’ medical, education, and elderly care all on its shoulder, a true ‘open-governance and co-prosperity.” Yet Sun Dawu also failed. His “second offense” was a land dispute between enterprises on the surface, but in reality, he committed once again the “crime” of Jack Ma: criticizing the Chinese system, and doing business better than the state.

It can be seen that the risk that Alibaba faces is not only the rectification requirements for self-examination and compliance in the next three years, but also selective law enforcement that may happen at any moment. China’s telecom, banking, railway, and other industries are all highly monopolized, but when have they been charged with anti-monopoly violations? In the end, selective law enforcement is not the rule of law, but political persecution. This is essentially the norm in the CCP’s rule of law. When the CCP’s governance extends to Hong Kong, the selective law enforcement risks faced by Hong Kong shops, companies, and media would naturally be comparable to those in the Mainland.

After the customs raided AbouThai, citizens and media pointed out that many other chain stores also sold detergents and shower gels that did not have labels in both Chinese and English, but the Customs and Excise Department claimed that after inspecting multiple retail locations, “no relevant mislabeled products have been found.” With such shameless law enforcement, how would businesses see a happy ending?

