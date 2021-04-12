What seems to be wrong with Taiwan’s infrastructure? How many problems are in it? Recent incidents, both large and small, have given an incomplete but worrying answer.

In Taiwan, trains carry 600,000 passengers a day, but no basic safety control facilities were seen in them for long. To meet increasing demand, Taiwan Railways Administration was pressured in 2019 to sell standing tickets on Taroko and Puyuma Express trains which run at a speed over 100 km/hr. Back then, TRA ensured that each of the standing passengers had handles, straps, or rails to hold onto. It also claimed the tests where trains carried 120 standing travelers running on curved sections at accelerated speeds were all passed. The results were satisfactory, confirming new measures were safe and secure.

However, it is clear the verification of safety and security does not consider if an accident happens. As such, the recent Taroko derailment recorded the highest death toll, with standing passengers accounting for the largest proportion of victims. Of course, the absence of early warning and monitoring systems for railway slopes makes every train ride like a gamble with life.

The island’s water shortage is hitting a critical level, with a number of counties and cities introducing water rationing. Fengshan Reservoir in Kaohsiung has its water source from the Donggang River, which is so severely polluted by livestock wastewater that it is branded as “Shit Urine River”. Since its concentration of ammonia nitrogen exceeds the standard of drinking water quality, it has been used exclusively for industrial consumption. Now Fengshan Reservoir’s water supply for residents’ consumption has increased from 20,000 tons to 50,000 tons. Taiwan Water Corporation said it has special water purification equipment to lower the ammonia nitrogen level of raw water, which is then treated before it is allowed for domestic consumption. In addition, only a small portion of raw water is from the Donggang River. " The daily water use by the public is not 100 percent from the Donggang River. In fact, it only accounts for a small portion.” Most raw water is from the Gaoping River.

Under modernization is an old body and mind

Severe drought has left the water supply company with no choice but to purify the water from “Shit Urine River”. Even if purification does eliminate all of the health risks, many think it is like forcing them to drink “purified urine”. In fact, if poop water can be used as drinking water after being purified and mixed with normal raw water, those involved in tainted oil (gutter oil) scandals which had fueled island-wide outrage and put the food business owners behind bars can now have every reason to cry out loud they are innocent. They can even be recognized as pioneers to “purify and renew” what is contaminated.

Taiwan is world-renowned for its high technology, and its semiconductor industry is powerful enough to shape global strategic competition. But the people of the island are often facing a number of challenges, like dirty water, polluted air, uneven roads and unsafe travel, all of which contradict its image as a hi-tech island.

Poor infrastructure, both tangible and intangible, can explain the contradiction. Little has been done to rebuild it for a long time. Under the veneer of the island’s modernization, there is an old body and mind. When everything goes fine, this kind of contradiction seems OK, and even showcases a unique style. But if something wrong happens, people almost inevitably wonder “why it happened in Taiwan?”

China’s economy and construction are developing in leaps and bounds, undermining Taiwan’s public confidence in democracy. U.S. President Joe Biden recently pushed for a $2.3 trillion infrastructure bill, the largest investment in infrastructure and jobs since World War II. His administration sees it as the most aggressive move to compete with China.

Review and adjust forward-looking infrastructure development plan

Taiwan should consider Biden’s infrastructure plan as a strategic move. While the island is reinforcing its defense capabilities, it is essential to rebuild the poor and aging infrastructure. In the process, the public can see the government is making efforts to create an environment where they can safely live, work and travel. In return, they cherish Taiwan-style democracy, show confidence in its value and quality, and expect a better future for them and the whole country. Only then will Taiwan have the will and capability to defend itself against Beijing and any other threat.

Taiwan’s government is aware of the importance of infrastructure. It proposed Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Plan (FIDP) in 2017, investing NT$882.4 billion over eight years on key infrastructure. But most of its contents were considered too haphazard and empty. Opposition has criticized the plan as a pork-barrel spending program to help local Democratic Progressive Party leaders win local elections. They say the plan is pompous and inefficient. Some of the agencies were “asked” to find a way to spend the budget designated to them. The budget on railway construction is as high as NT$424.1 billion, which seems huge and ambitious but fails to improve the essential safety requirement. A streak of train accidents with ever-increasing fatalities has exposed the weaknesses of FIDP. It is essential for the government to immediately conduct a comprehensive review with regards to people’s actual needs and priorities.

Though the funding for infrastructure is considerable, it can make a great difference. Reservoir storage capacity is lowered due to heavy siltation. Tap water pipeline leakage is close to 15%. If the government can first address the problems of siltation, water leakage, river pollution, and railway track safety, a big difference can be made in Taiwan’s infrastructures.

