Greensill Capital’s supply chain finance business was huge. Headquartered in London, it was a leader in the industry. One of its shareholders was SoftBank Group, and it had former British Prime Minister David Cameron as an advisor. In March 2021, however, the company filed for bankruptcy protection due to financial difficulties.

In recent years, supply chain finance has become a widely popular form of investment. In the past, these fixed-interest, relatively stable products only attracted conservative investors. Financial institutions usually package them as securities and then sell them based on different credit ratings. My business partner in London is an expert in this field.

There are two reasons why investors are so into supply chain finance. First, interest rates around the world are low at the moment. Second, many e-platforms claim that they can reduce risks through technology (such as using blockchain to prevent forgery and enhance traceability). But when authenticating related orders and import-export documents, the devil is in the details. It is difficult to keep things watertight.

Note that Greensill’s collapse is reportedly prompted by renowned British-Indian metals tycoon Sanjeev Gupta’s suspect invoices.

China is a world factory and a pioneer in e-commerce, but it is also an expert in fraud. In 2019, customers of Noah Holdings Ltd. lost 3.4 billion yuan because of an alleged fraud.

Still much room for growth

In the past, simple supply chain finance was known as factoring. In a transaction, the seller who has shipped his products but has not received the payment from the buyer sometimes sells his accounts receivable to a bank to boost cash flow.

When considering whether to accept an order and at what price (i.e. what discount rate to offer), a bank will take into account the buyer’s credibility and financial situation. For transactions involving general consumer goods, if the buyer is a big brand, financing is relatively easy. In recent years, however, I noted that some big telecom manufacturers in China had difficulty in raising funds using the said method. These companies export equipment to developing countries, and the amount of money involved is enormous and the payment period long. Besides, the financial status of the buyer is so-so, which is a common problem in the industry.

Without doubt, technology has made contributions to supply chain finance. I have experience dealing with some supply chain finance platforms in mainland China which directly collaborate with e-commerce companies. Through the partnership, they can have access to information on sellers’ inventory and transactions, and can evaluate the credit risks in real time. In the future, there is still a lot of room for supply chain finance to grow and the sector will not be affected by a couple of major default and fraud incidents.

(Cheung Chung-wing, Senior Partner and CEO, Asia Pacific at StormHarbour Securities)

