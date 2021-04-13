Last week, Hong Kong Customs deployed more than 100 officers to search numerous stores of the yellow chain AbouThai, on the grounds that it retailed products with no Chinese and English safety instructions on them and therefore has allegedly violated the Consumer Goods Safety Regulation. Various media outlets later investigated the matter and found that many other retailers in Hong Kong sell products without Chinese and English safety instructions. When Stand News inquired customs whether they had carried more operations and taken law enforcement actions against other retailers allegedly violating the said regulation, the department said “we are looking into that and will take law enforcement actions” if other retailers go against the regulation. That is a meaningless statement.

Hong Kong people can see clearly that customs’ action against AbouThai was a form of selective law enforcement in violation of the procedural justice protocol of civil servants. The whole operation is a political move in Chinese Communist Party (CCP) cadre style. So angry are Hongkongers that they are now snapping up AbouThai’s products. Over the past days, many people queued up outside AbouThai stores for two to three hours just to shop there. That was in the same vein as voters forming long queues to vote at last year’s primaries.

The CCP has repeatedly questioned why Hong Kong people believed in the British colonial government before 1997 when there was no democracy. The reason is that Hong Kong is run on a system and norms, not by some political leaders in a politicized setting. During the colonial era, would customs deploy some 100 personnel to inspect Yue Hwa Chinese Products Emporium? Would the government send some officers to find faults with teachers at the pro-Beijing Heung To Middle School and Pui Kiu Middle School? Before the handover, the biggest booth at the Hong Kong Book Fair was held by the CCP-run Joint Publishing. The British civil servant training attached importance to procedural justice as well as the proportionality of law enforcement. This is called civilization. Procedural justice means equal treatment to all. In theory, customs cannot suddenly decide that it sees the need to seize AbouThai’s products on the grounds that they violate the Consumer Goods Safety Regulation. There must be a policy basis for its seizures, such as that the market is flooded with products without Chinese and English safety instructions, so that consumers’ health is affected. If public interest is really undermined by the phenomenon, it should not only be AbouThai’s shops but many big chains should have a problem. The fact that the authority has only targeted AbouThai means the raid was politically driven rather than a policy-related action. Imagine the police raid brothels on Portland Street, but they end up targeting one brothel only. Is that justified?

As for the proportionality of law enforcement, any law enforcement action should conform to the principle of proportionality. For example, can a police officer point his gun at a driver whose only fault is illegal parking? Or can an officer break the windows of an illegally parked car with his baton? Law enforcers need to uphold the principle of proportionality when enforcing the law. Mobilizing some 100 law enforcement personnel to seize AbouThai’s products amounts to disproportionate law enforcement. Apparently, customs just wants to demonstrate its political loyalty to Beijing and is worried that it is not doing enough to toe the Beijing line that Hong Kong needs to be governed by patriots. Patrick Li Pak-chuen, the newly appointed Director of Broadcasting, is the Hong Kong version of Jiao Yulu, the Chinese politician celebrated as a symbol of the honest and devoted CCP cadre. Using a magnifier, Li is plucking the poisonous weeds out at RTHK one after another. His work has been highly praised by Carrie Lam. Within the government, he is trumpeted as a model administrative officer.

Officials vie for chance to show their loyalty

Today, SAR government officials are trying to outdo each other to prove their allegiance to Beijing. The British civil servant system that they used to praise as the supreme system is now reduced to an original sin. Attaching importance to reason and procedural justice, and questioning whether a precedent could be set every time when a move was made used to be the norms of civil servants, but these are now deemed unnecessary and may even invite troubles and become the grounds for violating the Basic Law and the principle of patriots governing Hong Kong. This is why government officials are vying for the opportunity to present themselves as patriots. To this end, it is best to target the yellow ribbons, harass them and bring them down. In practice, these government officials are not civil servants but mainland-style urban management staff controlled by the harsh regime of the CCP.

The impact of turning civil servants into mainland-style urban management staff or CCP cadres is far bigger than that of eliminating the internal supervision mechanism of the Legislative Council (LegCo). This is because LegCo members only have veto power, whereas the power of civil servants encompasses various aspects of Hong Kong people’s lives. The AbouThai incident has highlighted people’s anger, and yet Carrie Lam is turning a blind eye to that. Can Hong Kong ever return to a normal state?

(Lau Sai-leung, political commentator)

