The first reading of the ordinance laid down concerning “perfection” of Hong Kong’s electoral arrangement by Beijing will be conducted in the Legislative Council (LegCo) in an attempt to have the Election Committee elected in September and the LegCo elected in December. Despite the Hong Kong government and pro-establishment camp ceaselessly praising the revised electoral system to the skies, believing candidates from the pro-democracy camp will be seen and the new system able to draw in people who used to be daunted by a politicized environment, some incumbent members of the Election Committee for selecting the Chief Executive take it with a pinch of salt.

“No point in asking for political trouble”

When it comes to the people one of them is in touch with, not only do current pro-democracy members of the Election Committee not aspire to renew their terms of office, but also some people who used to be deemed moderate are reserved about renewing their office terms. “A lot of them said they might not run for office again, and a bunch of pro-establishment figures who failed in previous elections and some new Hongkongers might replace them.”

As it is unalterable for the Hong Kong government to hold the election for the Election Committee in September, a source from a professional sector has made inquiries under the rose about whether there are people of his trade keen on forming a team to run in the election. The result is that among those who either have pro-democracy background or are friendly with the pro-democracy camp, “eight or nine out of ten refuse to join the race”. “With less seats allocated to professional sectors, the chance to of winning is unknown; moreover, there’s no point in asking for political trouble, and affecting one’s own specialty.” He estimated that only a hundred and dozens of pro-democracy figures and their confidants will be left behind in the Election Committee.

What has surprised him is that even some people of his trade who used to be reckoned conservative by the pro-democracy camp are not eager to run for office. He has been in touch with a conservative person from his industry who is willing to listen to what the people in the professional sector says. The man stated outright he’s not interested in running in the election. “He has raced for a seat before, but he said he didn’t want to do so this time, and might as well stay away from politics, and zero in on his own specialty,.”

Nonetheless, the professional is convinced that notwithstanding the majority of pro-democracy figures and moderate professionals from his industry not running for the Election Committee, the body is not going to run short of “new blood”. “As far as I know, some pro-Beijing and pro-establishment figures from my profession who failed in previous elections have already had an itch for a try, feeling that they will win this time; some of them even crave for racing for a seat in the LegCo later on after the election for the Election Committee. Some new Hongkongers from my industry also want to have a try; whether they have enough support from the sector is another story.”

