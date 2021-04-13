Since cotton from Xinjiang involved in forced labor became a point of contention, China market has been utilized as a chip with the Chinese people called on to boycott foreign brands in a bid to threaten foreign investors. Artistes from the mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan had to declare their stand towards the issue. The event, which stemmed from only an intent to deal a Swedish brand a blow, in the end got tens of brands embroiled, and interests of different segments on the mainland implicated. Yet, when those overseas brands offered promotional discounts, the people lined up in no time to rush at shopping. At the same time, the encouragement given to the people to show support for domestic brands, which contributed to the price of a pair of sneakers originally worth about 1 thousand yuan bid up to almost 50 thousand yuan, was found to be a fraud choreographed by a syndicate. With the boycott movement on the brink of being out of control, it had to cool down, and rush to wind up abruptly. That the entire event ended up a farce has shown how feeble enthusiasm about blind nationalism is - at most a bit weightier than cotton, but after all lighter than sales discounts.

In Hong Kong, the Customs and Excise Department(C&ED) adopted selective law enforcement, impounding goods worth tens of thousands of dollars from AbouThai, a “yellow” retail chain, for they had no labels in Chinese language and clear warnings. As a result, the citizens flocked to go on a shopping spree in the retail chain stores, with lines sprawling out across several street corners away from the shops. Customers queued up for two hours in apple-pie order to pay for what they bought.

Brushing aside condition or feelings of the citizenry causes backlash

In both incidents – buyers’ strike on the mainland and shopping spree in Hong Kong, the people in power resorted to trickery in a bid to carry out political suppression, yet ended up shooting themselves in the foot.

The SAR government is getting more and more mainlandized, which has already caused severe damage to its original system, and turned Hong Kong’s status as so-called one of the international financial centers into a bubble. Nevertheless, on top of sabotaging Hong Kong’s civil society on end, the government keeps on suppressing the yellow economic circle, the participants of which run their businesses legally while showing a clear-cut stand towards political issues, in the name of “law enforcement”. Over the past three quarters, law enforcers from the police and the Environmental Hygiene Department have made rounds of inspection and harassment of yellow shops in the name of “law enforcement”. The accusation of AbouThai this time prompted quite a number of people to find substantial evidence right away showing mislabelled goods being ubiquitous in other retail chains which are pro-government. Obviously, the selective law enforcement employed by the government does not tally with the principle of “ruling Hong Kong in conformity with law”, but “messing up Hong Kong by law”. Selective prosecution runs in the same groove.

The extent to which the government neglects its duty to uphold the rule of law has not posed any threat to anyone, but just deprived itself of political legitimacy, as well as turning the government functionaries and public servants responsible for the operations concerned into officials hated and despised by the public! The government thought it could deal yellow shops a blow this way, which, however, ended up bringing about stronger support from Hongkongers for the yellow economy, as evidenced by the shopping spree over the past few days. The goods on AbouThai’s shelves are not one of a kind, and customers have other choices indeed. But why did they spend so much time queuing up? It’s just that they shared a common hatred for the same enemy! The government thought it could make use of its power to clamp down on any person or organization it deemed a thorn in its flesh without any restriction, yet what it did actually turned into propaganda campaigns for these organizations. Brushing Hongkongers going on a shopping spree aside, rivals of yellow shops did not benefit from the event, as a lot of people not only boycotted other retail chains, but also made exceptionally close inspections of goods on the shelves of other retail chain stores, and reported mislabelled goods to C&ED, demanding fair law enforcement. That the authorities digressed from the topic of discussion has presented clearly the fact that law enforcement is unjust and “Hong Kong is being messed up by law”. It can be said that this time the government shamed itself besides getting their cronies into trouble!

Over the past year, which project carried out by the SAR government, be it the popular COVID-19 test, the vaccination program in which the people are still being encouraged to go for Sinovac or the propaganda campaign for national security for which the government officials have been shouting themselves blue in the faces, has not asked for a snub? Being inattentive to how the public feel when abusing the public authority is not the way to prevent the remnants of the prestige and public reliance still enjoyed by the political syndicate at the helm from crumbling, but simply makes unprompted non-cooperation movement by the people more tenacious. Messing up Hong Kong by law relentlessly, the SAR government will only become more abhorrent. Only a regime with no way out will keep on fanning up blind nationalism; only a government with nothing but brutal authority left will think it could put an end to pervasive animosity towards and contempt for it via abuse of power! One is extraordinarily dim-witted if one really does so, for all this would only run counter to what is desired!

(Chung Kim-wah, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute)

