By Li Ping

Gao Fu, Director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, admitted that the China-made vaccine has a low rate of protection. Meanwhile, the state mouthpieces are urging the WHO to include the China-made vaccine on its recommended list. Almost a Freudian slip that exposes the shortcoming of the Chinese vaccine and vaccine diplomacy, as well as the reason behind the zealous patriotic vaccination movement in the Mainland and Hong Kong. Not only did Carrie Lam announce a number of mandatory vaccination regulations yesterday, but the many Hong Kong government officials flocked to try the vaccine on themselves a month before their Mainland counterparts really gave the impression that the Hong Kong Commies are even more patriotic than the mainland Chinese Communists.

From the onset of the Wuhan virus outbreak, to epidemic prevention, to vaccination, every step had been extremely politicized and internationalized. In Hong Kong, there is an added layer of Chinese characteristics. Although back on Feb. 22, Carrie Lam and several directors have received their first Sinovac jabs, and on Mar. 22, they received their second doses. However, in China, the patriotic campaign of national Covid vaccination did not begin until Mar. 22 after the teleconference.

The reason why the vaccination campaign has been upgraded to being a patriotic movement is that it is rumored that Xi Jinping instructed to promote vaccination within a time limit in all regions, as well as to make sure that it is free for all citizens. Therefore the state mouthpieces are calling this a manifestation of the personally-directed, personally-deployed governing philosophy of the General Secretary – “the supremacy of the people and life”. How can it not receive an upgrade? Moreover, China must use vaccine diplomacy to crush the blames on China for concealing the virus situation and the claims for accountability.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi claimed that China has provided vaccine assistance to more than 80 countries and three international organizations, as well as exporting vaccines to more than 40 countries. “This is not about vaccine diplomacy, but a demonstration of the responsibility of a major power.” Yet, the protection rate and side effects of the China-made vaccine are still under scrutiny. Many leaders of foreign countries got the jab and were still infected by the virus. How are they to convince people when the Chinese government officials and citizens have stopped receiving large-scale vaccination? If Hong Kong’s vaccination rate is high and the protection rate is high, how is that different from polishing the mainland brand?

According to reports, the Central Committee of the Communist Party ordered the vaccination rate to reach 40% by the end of June, meaning that 560 million people worldwide will be vaccinated. According to official statistics, as of April 11, about 167 million doses were administered, which is still far from the goal. Therefore, vaccination in China has quickly turned into a political movement. Governors of regions are serving personally as the leader of the provincial vaccination working group; the county and city party secretaries are starting to lead officials to take the lead in vaccination; and the red banners full of CCP political movement characteristics have begun appearing on the urban and rural streets: “Let’s get vaccinated together, jab jab jab jab jab together”, “Trust the country and the party, you’re the strongest with the jab”, “Tens of thousands of roads to epidemic prevention are lead by the first vaccination”, “With Covid vaccines, together we build the Great Wall of Epidemic Prevention”.

Just as the patriotic vaccination movement prospers and flourishes, Gao Fu and the Global Times commentary exposed the low protection rate of the China-made vaccine that has not yet been approved nor recommended by the WHO. Such rebellion! Despite the desperate efforts to clarify, it is beyond whitewashing. If the vaccine protection rate is low, to achieve herd immunity, it is necessary to increase the vaccination rate. Therefore different regions are coming up with all sorts of award and penalty systems. Some are giving out eggs and toilet paper at vaccination sites, others are providing discounts for shopping at the mall; some housing estates have posted notice forbidding residents who have not been vaccinated from entering, and some regional governments have ordered that if the vaccination rate of corporate employees falls below the target, the company would be given a yellow card warning or even with production suspended for rectification.

Carrie Lam’s administration, of course, has stepped up its game. Sophia Chan earlier threatened that at least half of Hong Kong’s citizens have to be vaccinated before the government could roll out more measures to allow life to return to normal, including economic, social activities, and cross-border travel. Yesterday, Carrie Lam personally appeared in person to announce that the new anti-epidemic arrangements will focus on vaccination. Free testing will be halted, and rather than testing workers of different sectors every 14 days, they will be vaccinated instead. The extension of the evening indoor dining services, as well as the relaxation of the number of people per table, will also be directly linked to vaccination.

Whether it is the principal officials beating their mainland counterparts to get the jab, or the higher target to vaccination, and even the stricter linkage between operations and vaccination in the catering industry, Hong Kong’s officials are definitely demonstrating more enthusiasm in this patriotic movement than their mainland peers. Why is that? It is because unlike the mainland children of the CCP masters, the Hong Kong officials are only the CCP’s slaves. When the Carrie Lam administration wants to be favored and receive commendation, then they must demonstrate more chauvinism and prowess.

