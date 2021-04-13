The electronic consumption vouchers program this time allows only four SVF(stored value facilities) operators to take part in the project. Not taking a share of it, traditional and virtual banks are going to lose out. They might as well go for another battle front, jumping on the bandwagon to introduce the payment method called Buy Now Pay Later(BNPL) so as to score what they are going to lose out on by promoting their soft power.

So-called BNPL is actually interest-free instalments. Users are supposed to apply for instalments through websites or apps of BNPL companies after spending money, or choose instalments when making payment. Usually only consumption concerning small amounts of money is considered, and the instalments are divided into 3 to 6 times.

Since last year, Atome and Hoolah, BNPL platforms from Singapore, have been garrisoned in Hong Kong. Credit limit offered by the former is $10,000, while the maximum amount every customer of the latter can use in retail outlets is $7,000, with approval needed for online shopping. According to the terms and conditions for services provided by Atome, administration fee for every delayed payment is $100, and if an outstanding balance inclusive of administration fee is not settled after seven calendar days, the customer will be charged an extra administration fee of $50, with the administration fee capped at $300. As to Hoolah, for every day a payment is delayed, the customer will be charged between $30 and $175 according to the total amount of the instalment due; if delay continues, a hired debt collection agency will handle the case.

“Charges collectable” are crystal clear at a glance, and the possibility of overdue payment is low, for the platforms request users to assign in advance a bank account or credit card to be debited, and preset auto debit. Under normal circumstances, the most “costly” part should be the most valuable personal information. For example, what Atome collects from users includes phone number, name and last name, ID number, date of birth, a copy of ID card and credit card info before their applications are approved, but neither income certificate nor credit history is needed.

Recently virtual banks have been doing brand building work and establishing an ecosystem for consumption, hoping to boost consumption by cash rebate, and figuring out customers’ consumption mode, as well as improving brand loyality. Introduction of BNPL is believed to further enhance the user experience. One more method of payment in the spectrum is definitely good news for users.

Most importantly, banks are empowered to explore non-interest income, earning transaction fees and slotting fees by matching consumers’ consumption desires with merchants, ushering new business opportunities to the latter. That said, the road to cultivating the consumption market for virtual banks is still long.

(Mrs. Marydoo, fb.com/mrsmarydoo)

