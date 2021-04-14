Chief Executive Carrie Lam told the Legislative Council (Legco) last week a bill will be introduced into Legco on April 14 to amend key ordinances, paving the way for sweeping changes to the electoral system. These amendments are for implementing the decision made by the National People’s Congress (NPC) in March to overhaul the political system and put Hong Kong back “on track” following the political turmoil of recent years, a problem which Lam said she could not resolve.

According to Beijing’s decision, the number of directly elected Legco members will be reduced from 35 to 20, and the candidates have to be patriots and must get two to four nominations from each of the five sectors of the 1,500-member Chief Executive Election Committee (CEEC). In the past, Legco candidates running in geographical constituencies were required to get 100 nominations from voters of that constituency.

Under Beijing’s system, the size of the CEEC will be increased from 1,200 to 1,500 members and will include five sectors, each with 300 members. These sectors include Hong Kong NPC delegates, members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), pro-Beijing politicians, business and professional people. I said it would be degrading and humiliating for candidates to have to seek nominations from these people, many of whom are our political rivals.

My comments attracted criticisms from Carrie Lam and Legco President Andrew Leung. Both said anyone who pursues a political career should not feel humiliated for having to strive for nominations. Lam said anyone who feels that way is completely wrong and does not understand the essence of elections and democracy.

Lam recounted how she sought nominations from the 1,200-member CEEC when she ran for the top job in 2017. “Although more than 300 members of the CEEC openly said they would not nominate me, I still explained my vision to them in a humble manner. I never felt humiliated, even though it was in fact a very unpleasant experience, as some of them reprimanded me for an hour before allowing me to speak,” Lam said.

At that time, it was obvious that Lam was Beijing’s choice for Chief Executive so she knew very well that she would have no problem getting sufficient nominations and getting enough votes from the CEEC to win. As expected , she won with 777 votes.

Lam compared her experience in the small circle election in 2017 with my Legco elections by one-person, one-vote from 1991 to 2016. It was like comparing apples with oranges and was quite ridiculous. Since Beijing would like to see certain pan democrats taking part in the upcoming Legco election, they were annoyed when I urged people not to take part in a degrading exercise.

Some people are worried that criticizing the Beijing package might lead to serious consequences, given the tendency to criminalize free speech. However opposition activists should find courage to speak out for what they believe in, and to conduct the struggle in a peaceful and non-violent way.

On April 7, three activists – Jimmy Lai, Yeung Sum and Lee Cheuk-yan pleaded guilty in the District Court to knowingly taking part in an unauthorized assembly on August 31, 2019. Yeung and Lee pleaded guilty to the offence but said they did not have any regret.

Yeung said he had deliberately broken the law as a sign of civil disobedience. “I joined the protest in order to make my point: Hong Kong people should be able to exercise their constitutionally protected right to protest. I also wanted to protest against the police for abusing their power by arbitrarily banning peaceful demonstrations and depriving Hong Kong people of their civil rights. I was willing to defy the law and be sanctioned,” Yeung said.

Lee said he took part in the illegal activity as part of his 43-year fight for basic rights and democracy. “I plead guilty but have done no wrong in affirming the rights of the people to peaceful procession. I believe history will absolve me,” Lee said.

In the coming months, the government will be busy organizing three elections – to choose the 1,500 members of the CEEC on September 5, to choose 90 Legco members on December 5 and to choose the Chief Executive in March 2022. However not too many people may be in the mood to participate.

Earlier this month, the government released information showing more than 10,200 people have been arrested in connection with the anti-government protests since mid-2019. So far, more than 2,500 people have been charged with numerous offences, including rioting, unlawful assembly, arson, desecrating the national flag, possession of offensive weapons, assaulting police officer and stopping vehicles on an expressway. Of these, 614 people have been convicted, 186 were acquitted and charges against 50 people were withdrawn.

In the coming months and years, there will be many more trials and many people will be put behind bars. More people will be arrested and more politicians will be disqualified from public office. Given such an uneasy and alarming atmosphere, there is no telling how many people will want to participate in the upcoming elections.

(Emily Lau, Chairperson, International Affairs Committee of the Democratic Party)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play