“One country, two systems” in Hong Kong has been eroded one step at a time by the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) into something with an undeserved reputation. Some academics from the mainland even opined that “one country, two systems” be redefined, and that the high echelon personnel make a new narrative about the relationship between Hong Kong and the mainland. “One country, two systems” in Hong Kong not being able to subsist cannot only be ascribed to the radical change in CCP’s policy towards Hong Kong, but also the CCP driving “one country, two systems” on the mainland(i.e., switching to capitalism). Once capitalism was implemented on the mainland, a thriving economy under the CCP was expected, and Hong Kong’s economy was bound to worsen gradually. In the short run, Hong Kong would benefit a great deal from it economically; in the long run, it was a curse rather than a blessing to Hong Kong. When China’s economic strength was enhanced, its desire to pander to “one country, two systems” would die down. After it was clarified that everything in the country belongs to the King, the real intention was revealed.

For Hong Kong, the CCP is weak because of the communist system it puts in practice on the mainland. Politically, the CCP is surely rigid and autocratic; economically, it used to insist on the system of public ownership and planned economy, which was a Soviet-style economic system that doomed CCP’s economy to failure. In 1997 that Hong Kong was handed over to China, most Hong Kong people were attentive to the new system, while the communist economy on the mainland had reached a dead end where the state enterprises in the red made state-run banks debt-ridden, hence the financial system being on the brink of disaster. Therefore, Zhu Rongji forced through a reform of state enterprises, and turned the economy into a capitalist one.

Rise of economy changed mainland-Hong Kong relations

On the surface, the implementation of “one country, two systems” in Hong Kong had nothing to do with the CCP switching to capitalism, but the correlations between them are worth combing through. The majority of China’s state enterprises, which were corporatized in the space of just few years after 1997, were not bought out by businessmen from Hong Kong , Taiwan or overseas. Earning only a monthly salary of just a few hundred yuan, cadre members from the CCP were surely unable to buy in hundreds of thousands of enterprises of different sizes, were they? The sleight of hand lied in the fact that the CCP gave tacit approval to millions of state enterprises and cadre members of local governments depressing asset values of the enterprises, and laying off millions of employees, so that the cadre members were able to privately purchase the enterprises they managed with enterprises’ public money. Subsequently, a bunch of communist capitalists came to being overnight.

After such a system of private ownership in which communist capitalists run enterprises got into shape, the CCP annulled the planned economy, and switched to market economy. Then the economic system on the mainland turned capitalist just few years after the Handover in 1997. The system of private ownership plus market economy infused China’s economy with vitality, making China qualified for joining the World Trade Organization, followed by western enterprises coming in droves to China, which welcomed a period of economic prosperity.

Ostensibly, the capitalism on the mainland is similar to the native capitalism in Hong Kong, but the biggest difference lies in the financial sources and identities of the capitalists between the two places. A lot of entrepreneurs in Hong Kong and their predecessors escaped to the city from the mainland where the system of public ownership was predominant back then. The CCP established the system of public ownership and planned economy by thoroughly communizing the country. The corporatization of state enterprises after 1997, however, gifted communist capitalists with communist gains on the sly. CCP’s capitalism, which is different from the one in Hong Kong, pertains to communist capitalism. “You don’t bang gongs and drums you have stolen.” As such, the CCP has been omitting mention of the corporatization since it was completed 20 years ago, and prohibiting the media from reporting what went behind the scenes, lest the masses might rake things up against the Party. And what the CCP has been worrying most is that if political controls are relaxed, the reality of communist capitalism would shatter its governance. So, the marketization on the mainland has not led to democratization, but rather it has been empowering the CCP to tighten its political control with the help of the new economic strength.

Under the communist capitalism, for one thing, the CCP has been acquiescing in a flood of communist capitalists emigrating to Hong Kong to gain control of Hong Kong’s economy; for another, its desire to mainlandize Hong Kong has been getting stronger and stronger because of the demand of Hong Kong people for democratization posing a threat to the CCP. The rise of China’s economy has influence on Hong Kong’s political destiny, and that’s why “one country, two systems” is dead. At the time when China and Britain negotiated over the handover of Hong Kong, Deng Xiaoping would not have anticipated that the rise of China’s economy proceeded so quickly, and “one country, two systems” was so short-lived, as evidenced by the fact that the promise of “Hong Kong remaining unchanged for 50 years” blurted out by him was broken halfway.

Had there not been the economic reform on the mainland in 1997, China would not have materialized its economic prosperity; the special status of Hong Kong might not have crumbled; there might have been a smidgen of room for democratization in Hong Kong. After the implementation of communist capitalism and the reform and opening up of China, CCP’s aspiration of eliminating any demand for democracy escalated to the apex.

(Cheng Xiaonong, visiting scholar in the United States)

