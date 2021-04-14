When the law becomes a tool for the regime to suppress dissidents, Hong Kong people will use different ways to express their opinions, hoping that our friends on the other side of the wall will know that we are still there.

Readers can send emails to letterstoprison@appledaily.com or write to:

Editorial Department, Apple Daily

8 Chun Ying Street, Tseung Kwan O Industrial Estate

Tseung Kwan O, New Territories, Hong Kong

Miss Mo,

It was very heartbreaking to learn that you were charged but denied bail.

I am about the same age as you, and I have admired your outspoken, honest, strong, yet gentle and calm style from the time you were a journalist all the way to when you became a member of the Legislative Council.

Now that you are in prison, and there is nothing much I can do to help but to offer these few sentences. I hope you know that despite the fact that we don’t know one another, there are many people outside the walls who are supporting you silently.

I sincerely hope that you can hang in there and not be physically and mentally battered by ruthless politics and that you can regain your freedom as soon as possible!

Karen

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play