In the latest Russia-Ukraine crisis, which sees Russian and Belarusian troops gather at the Ukrainian border, the US has made it clear it supports Ukraine. Meanwhile, Israel has warned the US against rejoining the Iranian nuclear deal. In early April, Israel attacked an Iranian cargo ship with limpet mines. In East Asia, while Japan has said it will look at how its Self-Defense Forces can help the US military in case of cross-strait conflict, Chinese military aircraft and warships are frequently going in and out of the Taiwan Strait.

Both Israel and Iran have told the US to do something - Iran has indicated to Washington that if it wants to rejoin the nuclear deal, it had better be quick; Israel has warned the US not to return to the agreement or it would not rule out putting up a fight. And so just when Washington and Tehran were about to resume talks on the nuclear deal, Israel acted. Afterwards, the US defense secretary visited Israel, promising to work with Israel to advance the nuclear negotiations with Iran and to maintain Israel’s military edge. Washington’s promise to “advance” the negotiations with Israel means Tel Aviv can have a say in the process. It is doubtful whether the negotiations can go smoothly. If they collapse, there will be quite a scene.

As for the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin have been mocking each other and showing that they are not going to make any compromise. Ukraine and Belarus amount to a buffer zone between Russia and various European countries. The US wants to let Ukraine join NATO, but the EU take a different view. Should Ukraine become a NATO member, there would almost be no buffer zone between Russia and Europe and the two sides would come face to face with each other. Should a conflict involving a EU member arise, other EU members would have to offer a helping hand. If the conflict involves no EU member, Russia could dismiss the issue as something stirred up by pro-Russian armed forces themselves, and Europe could then pretend it is no big deal.

The real crisis lies in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea

Last month, however, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a statement demanding the return of Crimea and Sevastopol, currently occupied by pro-Russian armed forces. Without Europe’s backing, Zelensky would not have dared to provoke Putin. The question, though, is why he chose to make the call at such a time. This is actually related to the Iran nuclear talks. As said, Ukraine is a buffer zone between Russia and Europe, while Iran is an important ally of Russia. Since the Soviet Union disintegrated, Russia’s influence in the Middle East has been waning. Its remaining allies, namely Iran and Syria, form an “iron triangle” with Russia. The two countries effectively oversee the energy corridor in the Caucasian region and therefore are closely related to Russia’ interest.

Washington’s plan to return to the nuclear deal with Iran means it is toning down its attitude towards an ally of Russia. With that comes a new opportunity for NATO’s eastward expansion, which was previously missing. With the US letting Iran breathe, Russia may subtly let Ukraine join NATO. To be sure, that is not something Russia will state clearly. In the end. Russia may want both Iran and Ukraine. After the US brings Ukraine to its side, it is possible that Iran will go back on its words.

The chances of the US and Russia running into a conflict because of Ukraine are slim. The gestures that the two powers make are meant to enhance their bargaining power during negotiations. The real crisis lies in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea. At present, the US, Europe and Russia are preoccupied with demarcating their own sphere of influence. This will give rise to a vacuum of order on the other side of the world. To be sure, the vacuum will not arise any time soon because the typhoon season will be coming soon. The problem will not emerge until in winter at least, and it will become glaring if the US keeps suffering setbacks with regard to Russia and Iran.

