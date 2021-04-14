Since the decision by the National People’s Congress and Chinese People’s Political Consultative Congress to “perfect” Hong Kong’s electoral system was made public this year, the situation that democratic forces in Hong Kong are cast aside has been conspicuous. In the upcoming office term of the Legislative Council(LegCo) in the new era, it will even be a problem for the pro-democracy camp, who quit the LegCo en masse early on, to get nominated, so it is surmised that quite a large number of pro-democracy activists are prone to staying away from such a humiliating and senseless game. Meanwhile, a lot of pro-democracy District Councilors have resigned for various reasons. So, it is beyond any question that the 30-year parliamentary democracy has come to an end.

After the pro-democracy camp disappearing from the LegCo, it is just a matter of time before they fade out of the District Council. Coveting a huge number of openings in the two councils left behind by the pro-democracy camp, palpably the pro-establishment parties are itching for a try and getting ready for taking occasion to scramble for them, so as to beef up chips of their own and those political syndicates enjoying political free lunch behind them. Surely, the voters they are going to endeavor after are not the populace in Hong Kong, for the citizens have no votes in hand de facto, and even their freedom to cast a blank vote might be taken away soon. The ones they really want to impress are central committee members of the Party who are in charge of the Election Committee and credentials committee.

So, those proficient in English language such as Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee are proactively exploring “international battlefronts”, frequently showing up on overseas media programs like BBC’s and tweeting in defence of the party-state policy towards Hong Kong and Xinjiang, so as to pledge allegiance by playing the role of “Hong Kong version of aunt Hua(Hua Chunying, a spokesperson of China)”, while those “rising up” from the pro-democracy camp, yet submitting to the authority in the end, like Ronny Tong Ka-wah, are elaborating on the room for “moderate pro-democracy factions” under the new framework, paving the way for political groups such as the Path of Democracy to “perform in the role of pro-democracy camp” in the LegCo as political ornaments, as well as setting up pseudo-propositions to disunite the pro-democracy camp.

Being the nucleus of traditional pro-establishment camp, the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment of Hong Kong(DBA) desire to be second to none. On top of pledging loyality and espousing their master as usual, they have recently run a course named “Politics – a study on rationale for governance”. Vowing to foster political talents for Hong Kong in the new era, they have invited Leung Chun-ying, Shiu Sin-por, Qiang Shigong, Lau Siu-kai and Maria Tam Wai-chu to lecture to students. Just look at the lecturers on the name list, one will find that “all of them are superstars” from the pro-communist camp, and none of them is an impartial academic. Moreover, merely the name of the course is already an embodiment of political correctness. The words “rationale for governance” remind people of that little red book of the new era named Xi Jinping – The Governance of China, while the word “study” adds the finishing touch. What else is better than a “study of Xi”, which is definitely a must, when talking about “rationale for governance” in Hong Kong in the new era? The course name has clearly shown DBA’s “consciousness of the need to keep in alignment”, suggesting who the Big Brother is in giving the final word in politics.

Clique under CCP’s direct control predominates over power reshuffle

As all the local pro-establishment figures vigorously strive for higher-ranking positions, the elder generation aspire to have their side grow from strength to strength by grooming succeeding generations, and the younger generation crave for taking sides correctly like 29-year-old Cheung Chun-lok from DBA, who is unknown to the public, yet appointed as Political Assistant to the Secretary for Home Affairs earning a monthly salary of $80,000. Nonetheless, the pro-establishment “localists” are not the only ones taking this opportunity to gain political favors. The Bauhinia Party, which has a mysterious background with Hong Kong drifters and overseas returnees as the mainstay, is apparently keen on hoarding political capital by running for office. As regards the bureaucratic syndicates from the CCP(Chinese Communist Party) in charge of Hong Kong’s affairs represented by the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government, they have shown outright they want to predominate over the distribution of political and economic benefits. Over the recent months, CCP mouthpieces Wen Wei Po and Ta Kung Pao have been looking for excuses to lash out at the Hong Kong government and pro-establishment “loyalists” more often than not – the Super Funeral City in Sandy Ridge is one of the examples. What’s more, Tian Feillong, an “academic” and CCP’s mouthpiece, put forward the notion of “loyal trash” in the first place, then accused the other day the “two-sided faction” of the pro-establishment camp in Hong Kong of “benefiting at the same time from their own country and the West, yet being unwilling to stand up and volunteer to help at critical moments of political struggles”. It is plain as a pikestaff that at least some members of the bureaucratic syndicate from the CCP in charge of Hong Kong’s affairs are sick of the local pro-establishment camp, and hope to cripple them in the current power reshuffle in a bid to consolidate their own predominant position.

There are multiple signs showing that with the pro-democracy camp expelled from the Hong Kong political system, the political struggles between the pro-democracy camp and pro-establishment camp have been turning into ones between “local pro-establishment camp” and “officials dispatched by the CCP”, and the struggles between the pro-democracy camp and pro-establishment camp is located outside the political framework, which is currently manifested by the people in power cracking down on the powerless by hook or crook. Admittedly, the pro-establishment “localists” desire to maintain and extend their clout and political and economic benefits, with the naïve even fantasizing about taking the helm from Carrie Lam one day. But the cruel reality is that under the centralization of power by the CCP, no matter what they do in pledging loyalty, and how humble they are, they can only serve as lackeys shouting battle cries. With the CCP tightening its grip on Hong Kong, and taking back the power to distribute political and economic benefits, don’t expect the pro-establishment “localists” would backlash against it for the damage caused to their interests. At the end of the day, after bowing and scraping for decades, they are unable to stand up anymore. Even though they cannot bear playing second fiddle, they dare not run counter to any decree handed down from above. Powerless in front of officials dispatched by the CCP, they can only seek to safeguard some of their benefits by crippling other local pro-establishment factions. Under the current trend that the pro-establishment camp is enfeebled, that everyone falls over each other in their eagerness to pledge allegiance, and that the powers of the clique under the CCP’s direct control expand wantonly, it is beyond any doubt Hong Kong politics will speed up to get aligned with the party-state.

(Lam Hoi, journalist)

