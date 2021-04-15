On the day I was released from prison, how did I feel as soon as I arrived home?

I was flushed with and speechless at the sight of my family members, friends and many supporters at the front door of the prison. Barging in a noise comprised of greetings and slogans, I, with my mind in haze, said the imprisonment felt like a (Oxfam) trail walking experience: even though I was fatigued, I felt stronger.

Chatting with my family members in great delight on the way home, I kept peeping at the street views that were flying past the window. No sooner had I stepped into my home and caught a glimpse of the roof over my head than I had a few words come up in my mind: I didn’t know the world’s gorgeously colorful! Gazing at the embroidery on the wall I bought from a street stall in Guizhou, the picture of Turks performing “Konya dancing” on a book’s page, the traditional Chinese painting of peonies done with splashes of colors and the flamboyant cushions, I realized that I became exceptionally sensitive to colors after living in the world behind bars with only white, green and grey for a period of time, and felt my home extraordinarily beautiful.

Regain ordinary bliss from a bowl of rice

I became a vegetarian in prison. In the mornings, I had Jew’s ear, dried tofu sheet and rice for breakfast, a bowl of bean porridge and some bread for lunch. I usually had mashed green peas on yellowish veggies for dinner, most of which was, however, too unpalatable to stomach, hence becoming kitchen waste. As my wife loves cooking, I could of course expect various toothsome cuisines when I was discharged. But strangely enough, what I enjoyed most was plain cooked rice of which I would not waste a grain.

In Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre, which I was sentenced to, I had to season the plain cooked rice with starch stock like everyone did before I managed to swallow it. Transferred to Pik Uk Prison, I was excessively excited about the piping hot rice at the cafeteria I had not seen for a long time. But sadly, after I was assigned to do woodwork, I found that the food at the canteen affiliated to the workshop was all “in-flight meals” packaged beforehand. After opening a lunch box, the first thing an inmate did was to handpick rice balls which were too hard to gulp down, and ditched them in a plastic tray that collected kitchen waste. I would dig out the boiled egg from the rice, washed away the starch stock on its shell, and made sure it was not rotten by taking a sniff of it. Since the huge sink stank of stale kitchen waste deposits, I very often lost my appetite when I was back to my seat with the egg in hand in front of a heap of rice balls on the dining table.

I still love plain cooked Jasmine rice now, partly because it is silky and smooth and partly because I have been tasting freedom out of it since I was released from the filthy and closed environment.

Since I was discharged from jail a year ago, apart from colors and plain cooked rice, a lot of things I had used to take for granted have been feeling blissful. I listened to kids singing the other day at a concert: two junior secondary school boys were so emotionally wrought up when renditioning Stars from Les Misérables – stars…keeping watching in the night(I prayed that they would not get lost like the police officer in the musical); girls chanted hymns in peace, or sang nursery rhymes vivaciously. Looking at the innocent faces and listening to the angelic voices, I felt the moments exceedingly sweet. All of a sudden, I recalled a lot of friends of mine who were being imprisoned, and wronged on false charges. When would they regain ordinary bliss?

Throw off burden to get a taste of freedom

The freedoms Hong Kong used to enjoy were like something dropped from the sky. We awoke with a start to the fact that we had used to take them for granted after we lost it. Today, we have been deprived of the right to assembly and demonstration(according to Tam Yiu-chung, the original intention of the Basic Law was to protect the right to assembly and demonstration in support of government’s policies); speech crime is blatantly made prevalent(Tam Tak-chi, aka Fast Beat, has been imprisoned before trial since September last year); the electoral arrangement is perfected to an extent that the people are banned from casting a blank vote. Even so, we have not lost our recollection of freedom yet. I have been paying attention to the endless queues sprawling from AbouThai chain stores over the past few days. They are remonstrances against the selective law enforcement adopted by the government, a referendum on the yellow economic circle, as well as a loving caress given to freedom. But will these remnants of rights be taken away as well?

Benjamin Franklin, a pioneer printer of America born in the 18th century, advocated freedom of expression. On the way home that very night, he bought a loaf of bread. After having had some tap water and slices of bread for dinner, he slept on the floor. Waking up the following morning, he had another glass of tap water and the leftover from last night for breakfast, but he did not feel miserable. At that very moment, he was resolved not to trade out the soul of his publication, and aware that he had to throw off some burden before he could get a taste of freedom.

Living in Hong Kong nowadays, no one can afford to take a tinge of colors or a bowl of rice for granted. Shrugging off whatever you have to live a simple but enjoyable life, you will be freer to refuse to bow and scrape and help the wicked perpetuate wicked deeds.

(Chan Kin-man, founder of Occupy Central Movement, writing warrior, nature lover)

