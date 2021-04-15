“Our outlook for emerging markets remains positive.” This is a statement that has appeared in the reports of various banks recently. So far this year, emerging markets have been viewed in a positive light. The Covid-19 pandemic in a number of major countries has come under control and their economies are gradually opening up. Meanwhile, governments have launched stimulus plans and interest rates remain low. All these contribute to the view that the US dollar will continue to depreciate, and commodities will benefit from a weaker US dollar and rising inflation. Consequently, countries that export resources will also benefit, and money will flow to emerging markets. In abstract, this argument makes sense. But in February, US Treasury yields rose sharply while technology stocks plummeted due to inflations expectations. The emerging markets were affected as a result and began to fall.

Interestingly, although US Treasury yields have been going down in recent days and investors are starting to buy technology stocks again, stocks in emerging markets have not gone up but remain sluggish. Meanwhile, the relative performance index for MSCI indexes and the S&P 500 Index has dropped sharply to the level of August last year, while the Emerging Market Bond Index has also fallen notably.

Monetary policy tightened in emerging markets

Rising prices of energy and materials are a boon for certain emerging countries that export resources. However, emerging economies that import resources, such as Turkey, are facing rising cost-push inflation due to pricier energy. In addition, the recent surge in commodity prices, in particular those of agricultural products, is significantly pushing up the prices of food products in emerging markets, thus heightening inflation pressure. This prompted Russia to implement export control over agricultural products. To curb inflation, emerging markets have quietly tightened their monetary policy. Over the past month, Turkey, Russia and Brazil have raised interest rates.

As the most powerful emerging market, China is even more rigorous in its effort to remove bubbles and with its monetary policy. In January, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said the property market was the biggest “gray rhino” in terms of financial risks in China today. In late January, Ma Jun, a People’s Bank of China advisor, said if M2 money supply grew at the same pace as the GDP, the growth rate should be kept at a single digit. On February 4, the interbank offered rate DR007 rose from 2.2 to 2.32 percent. It was the first time in two years that the rate was increased. On March 24, the Monetary Policy Commission of the Chinese central bank held its first quarterly meeting, during which the bank repeatedly indicated it would tighten its policy.

Pressure from rising US dollar and Treasury yields

In a recent article headlined “Beware of the US dollar and Treasury yields rising simultaneously”, I pointed out that the gap between the US and Europe in terms of M2 money supply began to widen again in January. That effectively reversed the trend of narrowing M2 that began in April 2020. Meanwhile, the actual difference between five-year government bond yield and 10-year government bond yield of the US and Europe also took a U-turn in January. So there are now two forces pushing up the value of the US dollar against the euro. This suggests the US economy is going even stronger. Technically, the US dollar index has experienced three steps: first, it rose beyond the moving average; then the moving average moved up; and finally the new moving average crossed through the old one. This suggests the US dollar has hit a rock bottom and is taking a new turn. To be sure, whether a growth trend will immediately ensue and whether it will take time for the currency to stabilize before going up steadily will depend on how Treasury yields change.

It is often said that US Treasury yields represent the cost of US capital, and the greenback is the cost of capital in emerging markets. With the US dollar and Treasury yields rising simultaneously, emerging markets chose to raise interest rates at a time when inflation at home was on the rise, money flowing out, and their own currency depreciating. As a result, local assets of emerging markets have come under pressure.

North Asia’s stock market will outperform emerging markets

It should be emphasized that at the end of 2020, we predicted that bond yields would fluctuate sharply in 2021. The recent surge in Treasury yields might have been driven more by speculations. In the short term, inflation is unlikely to rise sharply or get out of control. After a period of rapid growth, it will fall. Nonetheless, in the second half of the year when inflation properly takes off and the Federal Reserve comes under pressure, bond yields will rise. Therefore, in the latter half of 2021, both inflation risk and bond yields are expected to rise, and the US dollar may begin to appreciate then. The greenback and US Treasury yields are two major factors driving the prices of assets. If they rise simultaneously, risk assets may face greater uncertainty. However, it is not as if all emerging markets will be shunned by investors. Due to the strong performance of semiconductor stocks, stock markets in North Asia seem resilient these days. In view of the strong business results of Micron Technology, the business results of Samsung and SK hynix, respectively the biggest and second biggest memory chip suppliers, should also be impressive. This week, TSMC will announce its second-quarter result. Since February 2020, the Taiwan Semiconductor Index and PHLX Semiconductor Sector have been demonstrating a high level of correlation. It was only in March that the former began to lag behind, but it may be able to catch up. The stock markets of Taiwan and South Korea are likely to continue to outperform those of emerging markets.

（Will Shum, director of Portfolio Management and Research, FSM）

