Local publishers are expected to roll out revised editions of Chinese History textbooks for use by junior secondary students beginning this Fall, upon final approval by the Education Bureau (EDB). Notably, these new textbooks see the removal of virtually all historical accounts deemed not in conformity with China’s version of history as well as its core national interests.

Deliberately omitted from the new textbooks are, for example, certain key contributing factors leading up to the First Opium War, such as the Qing Dynasty’s isolationist trade practice and its preoccupation as a self-proclaimed heavenly kingdom. What’s left behind for students to learn about the War are factors that tend to place all the blame on Britain: the influx of smuggled opium by British merchants, the economic and social harms caused by the imported narcotic, the military conflicts between a dominant Western power and a declining imperial dynasty, and the signing of the Nanking Treaty in 1842 as a consequence of the Great Qing’s defeat in the War.

By telling a one-sided story on every major historical event, the new textbooks inevitably fall short of providing the necessary multi-angle perspectives for “developing students’ higher-order thinking abilities such as understanding, inductive reasoning, synthesis, analysis and evaluation”--the very learning objectives explicitly set forth by the EDB in 2015 when the curriculum of junior secondary Chinese History was under review at the time. Back then, the EDB even emphasized that “[i]t is the responsibility of every Chinese History teacher to promote the learning of history through different perspectives;” but now, history is increasingly being learned from a single perspective monopolized by the ruling regime.

The century of humiliation

The “unequal” Nanking Treaty not only resulted in the founding of Hong Kong as a Crown colony, but also arguably marked the beginning of a period known as “the century of humiliation.” The latter subsequently evolved into a recurring theme leveraged by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for educating its people about a humiliating past they share as a group in the face of Western incursion.

Aside from blaming the West for China’s traumatic sufferings in nationalistic discourse, the humiliation narrative also serves the purpose of instilling a strong sense of national identity and patriotism. This is particularly the case among China’s young generation who would have to go through the guided teaching of Chinese History at school. As former CCP leader Jiang Zemin instructed in his “General Outline on Strengthening Education on Chinese Modern and Contemporary History and National Conditions” in 1991, Chinese History education should be conducted to “pupils (even to the kids in kindergarten), middle school students and to the university students. The education should go from the easy to the difficult, and should be persistent.” Since then, a wave of history education reforms have been underway nationwide as part of a fundamental strategy of the CCP to “defend against the ‘peaceful evolution’ plot of international hostile powers.” As a result, the focus of Chinese History textbooks on the mainland has all been shifted toward describing how foreign powers bullied and humiliated Chinese people during the century of humiliation. As predicted, the only way to counter national humiliation, according to Xi Jinping, is to rejuvenate the nation through his “China Dream.”

CCDI’s scrutiny

A similar history education reform emphasizing national humiliation is expected to be in full gear in Hong Kong soon, for the CCP considers the city’s semi-westernized population an imminent security threat to its authoritarian rule. Accordingly, the ongoing revision of the city’s Chinese History textbooks represents an important first step toward ideological indoctrination of national identity and patriotism. Its importance has been made crystal clear to the public (and of course the relevant EDB officials within the Hong Kong government) through a statement released by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) which lauded the bureau’s effort in getting rid of those “poisonous” contents from the problematic teaching materials that attempted to whitewash the wrongdoings of British invaders.

Perhaps unbeknownst to most people, the state’s top anti-corruption body also involves in scrutinizing the implementation of educational directives, particularly in places where political tensions between ethnic minorities and the government are intense. In 2020, the CCDI imposed disciplinary actions against two county-level cadres in Inner Mongolia for failing to implement a “bilingual education” policy which would inevitably phase out Mongolian-medium learning in the region. Indigenous Mongolians considered the oppressive policy an act of cultural genocide. Reportedly, some 300,000 students staged class boycott campaigns across the region in protest at the policy. In response, the CCDI warned local civil servants and public employees not to let their children join the protests or face dismissal.

Given what had happened in Inner Mongolia and Beijing’s determination to fix Hong Kong’s education system, one should not be surprised to see the invisible hands of the CCDI all over the EDB.

(Dr Jack Kwan is a MIT-trained consultant based in Boston.)

