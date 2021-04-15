Reading Jimmy Lai’s recent letter to Apple Daily staff, I realized it was probably the first time I saw his handwriting. His handwriting suggests he is good at Chinese calligraphy. It is no wonder that once I had dinner at his home in Yangmingshan in Taiwan, he was excited when another guest Chang Ta-chuen talked about the joy of calligraphy.

I had thought about meeting everyone from that dinner again to discuss calligraphy, but the thought slipped my mind from time to time. Now I can only see Mr Lai’s handwriting to feel as if I could see him in person. I can’t help thinking about his past and present. At age 12, he came to Hong Kong and lived a busy life trying to make a living. Yet he made sure to have time to learn the English language. Eventually he carved out a path for himself, and yet he also knows how to live life. He appreciates art and calligraphy. He has good aesthetic taste. His life has its artistic side, and he appreciates the art of living.

In the face of immense adversity, Mr Lai demonstrates stoic calm. That is partly because he is a pious Catholic, and partly because art gives him power, nourishing his spirit and giving him inner clarity and calmness.

In the letter, Mr Lai said: “Life here is peaceful and calm. Reading, chanting religious mantras and praying are my daily routines. I exercise every day, eat quite well and sleep well. I do feel a bit down when thinking of my family but on the whole, I am happy. Please don’t worry about me.”

This sounds reassuring for people outside the cage. For many people, the more they yearn for inner peace and calmness, the harder they can find it. For those who live an extravagant life, peace of mind is a luxury that cannot be bought with money. Reading books is a way to dissect reality, but it also helps take one away from reality. How many people out there read every day and cherish the opportunity to communicate with some of the wisest people in the past and present?

In day-to-day life, we greet and encourage other people by asking if they have been eating well and sleeping well. Eating and sleeping well is the most fundamental thing in life, but it is also something many people don’t get to achieve, much as they want to.

The above may sound a bit frivolous, though it is actually quite poignant. With empathy, one wonders how Mr Lai manages to be this calm. If we can put ourselves in the shoes of people in custody, we know that life in prison is a very different kind of life. Mr Lai’s words are meant to reassure his colleagues. Yet no one knows the inevitable ups and downs deep in his heart.

At a time when he was down on his luck and had been demoted as a civil servant, the poet Su Dongpo of the Song Dynasty wrote to his younger brother, saying that while he could not afford lamb, he could eat lamb bones as no one liked them. He would cook the bones and then suck the delicious juice. He told his brother that was a secret not to be told to his political rivals. This positive attitude was reassuring for his brother, but it was a form of self-deprecation. Mr Lai’s composure is infused with both happiness and sadness. I wonder if the people who try him and put him behind bars can ever have peace of mind. And I wonder if all these high-ranking officials in Hong Kong who eat well during the day can sleep well at night.

Perhaps Mr Lai shouldn’t have said that he is happy except when missing his family, lest those people should be jealous. When visiting him in prison, his children must be aware how lucky they are to have such a father. It is not as if many people in the world feel the same about their own fathers. Hopefully, apart from doing physical exercise every day, Mr Lai also gets to do some mental exercise for the sake of his emotions. For the tough ones, it is just as important to have an outlet to express their fragility. That is also a way for Apple Daily staff and the rest of Hong Kong people to take care of themselves and keep going.

(Albert Leung is an award-winning lyricist and writer.)

