By Fong Yuen

In recent days, Tian Feilong has opened fire again on the pro-establishment faction in Hong Kong, accusing the many “two-faced campers” within of benefiting both from national interest and Western interest, yet refuse to come forward at critical moments of political struggle. He even moaned that during the anti-ELAB movement, other than the police force, almost no other authority or representatives of civil servants bravely stood up in solidarity with the national sovereignty and security interests that highly concerned the central government.

Tian Feilong’s “loyal garbage” theory caused an uproar within the pro-establishment camp. Everyone looked within themselves and wondered if Tian Feilong had been talking about them. “Loyal” is no doubt a compliment, while “garbage” is embarrassing. Yet “loyal garbage” is not exactly the most serious accusation, it is more of a reprimand that stemmed from disappointment. At least they’re still “family”. However, the “two-faced campers” are in graver danger. “Two-faced” is an enemy within, a hypocrite, an imposter. They divvy up the gains, fame, and fortune, and wear a mask of loyalty.

Tian Feilong’s “two-faced” theory is a giant punch in the face of the pro-establishment camp. By his definition, only the 30,000-something police officers are “loyal”. Other than that, the entire pro-establishment camp looks suspicious. Look, “loyal garbage” is but a matter of ability, while “two-faced” is an issue of position.

At this point, those within the pro-establishment are once again on pins and needles, wondering day and night if they fall into the category of “two-faced”.

This follow-up spanking of the Hong Kong pro-establishment camp is clearly to make up for the “loyal garbage” theory being too lenient. Being loyal garbage does not brew too much guilt, for it is only a lack of ability. Don’t worry, HKMAO has your back. Wang Zhimin’s dismissal was proof that a huge mistake was made; Zhang Xiaoming’s demotion was evidence of ineffectiveness. These two failed in making Hong Kong good, so they, themselves, are the “garbage”. The pro-establishment camp’s mistake was to follow their sub-par instructions. Therefore, some don’t really mind being fondly referred to as “loyal garbage”.

However, the nature of “two-faced” is much more detrimental. At critical moments, they forgo their positions. Seeing the Carrie Lam administration stuck in dire straits and yet they are not only onlookers but even gave it a few more kicks and punches. Just look at Abraham Shek from the real estate and construction industry and businessman Charles Ho, who both had their shares of mockery towards the Carrie Lam administration. As for Li Ka-shing, what did he say about being lenient on the successor? Of course, he did not mean well. Apart from these, how many two-faced campers are out there? Do go ahead and read into it.

Even DAB and FTU, both considered the closest descendants, have been too quiet for too long as they watch everything unfold from afar and contributed nothing. When Carrie Lam’s government was taking stabs from all around, and when the CCP was scorned and bullied by the Americans because of the chaos in Hong Kong, to call these two parties “two-faced” is not that far of a stretch.

Tian Feilong was well-prepared when he came to the pro-establishment camp with these violent spanks, forcing them to self-examine whether there are problems with their political stance, and whether they have been biting the hand that fed them. If they do owe the party-state, what are some plans to make up to it in the future?

The CCP has been so attentively and carefully feeding and cultivating this basket of pro-establishment minions, as well as arranging various benefits and interests to be shared among them, what for? Of course to demand their unwavering loyalty and obedience, to follow closely by the CCP’s side and serve as needed. Personal interests should always obey the party state’s interests, and when necessary, a sacrifice is expected. This is value for money. Yet during the anti-ELAB movement, not only was the inability of the pro-establishment camp exposed, but also all these two-faced trickeries and complete disregard at critical moments. As such, why keep around such two-faced loyal garbage?

Tian Feilong’s “two-faced” theory is aimed at slapping the pro-establishment camp in the face and forbid them from backstabbing. During the Cultural Revolution, Jiang Qing said, “those who revolt, come over; those who don’t revolt, leave; those who oppose revolutions, we are determined to fight!” Singing the same tune, what Tian Feilong means is, “patriots, come; non-patriots, leave; we are determined to fight those who are anti-CCP!” The “two-faced” theory is a reminder to this basket of “garbage” that no matter who they are, what positions they hold, and what kind of support they got, the CCP could kick them out anytime.

In order to whitewash themselves, the pro-establishment campers are once again vying to put up a performance. Earlier, Eunice Yung had the limelight with her criticism on the “middle finger”, Wu Chau-pei criticized real estate hegemony, Abraham Shek mentioned the Cultural Revolution, and recently Elizabeth Quat called for the cancelation of barrister qualifications but was denounced as ignorance by Lawrence Ma. And so on and so forth. A whole lot of tricks, a whole lot of peculiarities. Do what others are afraid of, and speak what others do not dare, accelerate Hong Kong towards mainlandization. To whitewash the suspicion of being “two-faced”, everyone is scrambling to show their loyalty, flattery, and flirtations. As such, the pro-establishment camp is facing unprecedented internal conflicts and reshuffling.

Tian Feilong’s speech is well-supported and authorized by the central government. Even if it looks bad for the pro-establishment camp, they have no choice but to participate, or else they would fail the test. The best is yet to come. Get your popcorn ready for the show.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play