To bar the citizens from calling on others to boycott an election, the government has made known to the public an amendment to the specifics of the electoral system: it is a criminal offence to incite another person not to vote, or to cast blank or invalid vote by a badge, hand gesture, design on a shirt, or a banner hung on a window during election period. Now that all officials from the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) and the SAR keep on saying that the decision by the National People’s Congress to “perfect” Hong Kong’s electoral system is an important step in democratization, the amendment should be strongly supported by a large number of Hong Kong people. As a handful of people who collude with foreign forces in an attempt to foment color revolution have been scared away by the heavy-handed national security law, and the people are longing for good governance, who would and could cause trouble?

The phobia about blank votes is a reflection of the SAR high-ranking officials, who always appear to be positive and are uncompromising in politics, standing in dread of their own deeds, and being aware of the fact that people’s smouldering wrath is just being repressed by the coronavirus epidemic. Over the past 30 years, Hong Kong people have reckoned voting a basic right; turnouts in elections have reached new highs; people have lined up for hours to cast a vote. How could they be easily incited to boycott an election? Obviously, strict precautions have to be taken against any boycott movement, for Carrie Lam knows fairly well that this is an operation staged to help the CCP go back on its words, go against the mainstream public opinion in Hong Kong, and shout out the opposition camp. If the turnout in the upcoming election amounts to only 30% of the electorate, it is believed that Carrie Lam will not hesitate to make Hong Kong on a par with North Korea by forcing through a bill already in her hand that coerces all grown-ups to vote in elections. A ban on boycott and forced voting are two sides of the same coin. Under a dictatorial regime, even the right not to declare one’s stands is taken away. To further hamper the citizens who are forced to vote from boycotting an election by casting a spoilt vote, the next step is that every vote cast is on surveillance camera.

In a society ruled in a civilized manner, administration is driven by political communications and lobbying. In the ’70s last century, the British Hong Kong going for good governance was a process of civilization. In the eyes of the CCP, Hong Kong people are hecklers obsessed with the colonial era, so reasoning is a waste of time. As long as the LegCo is under their control, everything can be forced through by legislation. The escalated brutality, backwardness, and barbarity are also manifested in the new vaccination measure declared by Carrie Lam, which forces diners and staffs of eateries to get a jab in exchange for a clean zone where the restriction of number of eaters per table is relaxed.

Hong Kong degenerated into a third world city

The Hong Kong people refuse to get inoculated because of their distrust of Carrie Lam, a politician who has plunged the Hong Kong society into an abyss, and pulled the democracy in Hong Kong back for 30 years. If she had had a little bit sense of shame, she would have stepped down, and pleaded with the Hong Kong people for forgiveness. Losing public credibility, she is bound to be queried about everything she does. Worse still, at the very beginning when vaccines were available, she pushed through the Sinovac vaccine made in China, which is not efficacious enough, and whose data are obscure. The elderly who are vulnerable to side effects were even given the jabs first. The masses lost their faith when mishaps took place. Consequently, with no obvious results, she went so far as to come up with a notion to couple vaccination with relaxation of control over eateries and public venues. Such forced jabs will only put the people off. When the city is running short of BioNtech vaccine, the measure is tantamount to pressing the citizens to get vaccinated with Sinovac. Hungering for showing off her achievement in her official career, the politician will go so far as to do everything by hook or crook.

From the management by domineering Patrick Li Pak Chuen at RTHK, who deems the public broadcaster his own imperial court, to the selective law enforcement against AbouThai to the legislation against giving publicity to boycott of elections to forced vaccination, it is clearly shown that Hong Kong has degenerated into a third world city where the governance is barbaric, yet the high-ranking officials are earning top salaries. Believing they are following the example of Singapore, they are actually running a failed polity, or else they will not administer the city by such barbaric and backward means.

(Lau Sai-leung, political commentator)

