By Li Ping

I saw on television that Luo Huining, the most senior official of the CCP in Hong Kong, said with such conviction that the CCP “takes action when necessary and does not beat around the bush.” That called for a standing ovation. Even if not at the level of deterrence of the Black and White Impermanence of the underworld, it achieved a similar effect to that of the tale of Zhang Liao who was so scary that children would stop crying at the sound of his name. Moreover, “takes action when necessary” came from the theme song of the television adaptation of the Chinese novel Water Margin, “Good Man Song”. A rebellious song being sung loudly and clearly by a high-level official, how is one not to applaud?

April 15 is China’s National Security Education Day. Luo Huining, Director of the Liaison Office of the Central Committee gave a speech as an advisor to the National Security Council of Hong Kong. The work of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security is not made public, and its decisions are not subject to judicial review. It is only supervised and accountable to the central government, meaning that the government has to accept the leadership of the party and not public opinion, the media, or judicial checks and balances. Carrie Lam and her principal officials can only obey, or else they could also be scrutinized under the same Article 22, Paragraph 3 of the National Security Law of Hong Kong for interfering, obstructing, or undermining the performance of the functions of the central government organs or Hong Kong SAR organs.

The CCP and Hong Kong commies have been giddy about how the National Security Law has turned Hong Kong from chaos to governance, and Luo’s speech yesterday was both to claim credits as well as act as a loud warning. As “Member Zero” of the national security committee, Luo must be strict with his choice of words: “anything that undermines national security is considered straight-up confrontation, and must be rectified with the law; for soft confrontation, it must be governed by laws and regulations.” Carrie Lam, chairman of the committee-cum-Chief Executive, is only “Member One”, and all she can offer is the pledge of allegiance and to promise to establish an oath system. She promises to strengthen the supervision of schools, social organizations, the media, and the Internet.

However, since the National Security Education Day has become a performance for the high-level officials, the scripts must be designed grand enough and movie-like to satisfy the audience. Yang Yirui, the deputy commissioner of the Commissioner’s Office of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the HKSAR, said that on the issues of safeguarding national interest and pride, “the country is hard and never soft”. How hard, how soft? As those who often frequent massage parlors. And Luo said, “the central government always does what it says, and always delivers results. To the behaviors that endanger national security and Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability, actions are taken when necessary, and the state does not beat around the bush.” The volume and grandiose of this speech are definitely no less than the performance of Liu Huan in the Good Man Song.

Both the lyrics and melody of the Good Man Song are simple. The lyrics are mainly repetitive, “Hoo-ah when there is inequality, take actions when necessary woo. Swish and swoosh through the Nine Provinces, yee-haw.” Such live portrayal of the rebellious Liang Shan heroes who disapprove of inequalities and fight back. What is the profound meaning behind Hui quoting from a song that praises rebellion on the National Security Education Day? Definitely something worthy of careful study and analysis under the leadership of the Hong Kong Party Committee.

When high-level CCP officials are wagging their fingers on the issues of national security, high-level Hong Kong officials must dance according. Chris Tang is proud of the discovery of foreign powers using the media to influence Hongkongers, confusing them such that they form harmful thoughts toward China. The media has also used polls and research studies, or interviews of anonymous individuals to create conflicts. John Lee’s warning was even more direct, claiming that we must prevent some “normal-looking people who will suddenly turn into ‘self-aggravated lone wolves’ that would commit terrible acts”, and the authorities will increase their efforts in counter-terrorism intelligence work and “arrest these criminals before they get to commit terrorism.”

For the many high-level Hong Kong officials, the National Security Law is not only a parachute to protect them, but also a Damocles’ sword about their heads. If they do not wish to be charged with the crime of interfering, obstructing, or undermining the central government’s administration, they must make sure what they are doing and saying are obvious and loud enough to satisfy the CCP officials stationed in Hong Kong. Although they understand very well that Hong Kong has been relatively calm this past year for a myriad of reasons, they must credit the National Security Law, and must sing the deterrence effects of it. Throwing punches at “corrupt media” or lone wolves are also shortcuts to claim credit and receive rewards.

Lao Tzu said, “People are not afraid of death, why use death to scare them.” Perhaps, in ancient times, people had a short life span, so they were not afraid of death. Nowadays, people have a long life span, especially Hongkongers who reach the average age of 82 and 88 for men and women, respectively. Compared to the 72 years since the founding of the CCP and 23 years since the Handover of Hong Kong’s sovereignty, Hongkongers live for much longer, therefore many people must indeed be afraid of death. When people are afraid of death, scare them with death. Therefore, the National Security Law is like Thanatos, the god of death. Not only are the street fronts, legislative fronts, and the international fronts have crossed the line, but the right to vote and to be elected, and not voting or rights to cast blanks have been deemed out of line – one that equates death when touched. In the queue that follows is freedom of the press, academic freedom, and freedom of speech. At this point, it is all about when the sheriff wants to take action, who cares if the commoners wish to utter a hoo-ah when they see inequalities?

