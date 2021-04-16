Under a decision announced by the Japanese government, the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) has been asked to discharge its nuclear wastewater stored in the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea. According to the plan, TEPCO is required to first dilute the nuclear wastewater before discharging it after two years. All the wastewater is expected to be released into the sea between 2041 and 2051.

No sooner had the news emerged than China and South Korea expressed their strong opposition. China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement denouncing Japan for “being extremely irresponsible and seriously damaging international public health and safety as well as the vital interests of the people of neighboring countries” (these words seemingly can be applied back to China, whose cover-up of the pandemic has brought harm to the entire world). South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Japanese ambassador to protest the decision. The Taiwan government has also formally expressed its opposition to the plan to the Japanese government through the Atomic Energy Council (AEC).

Too many incidences that defy expert views

However, the Japanese government claims that the decision is based on science and will not harm the environment, nor will it pose a threat to human health. According to the plan, most of the radioactive materials have been removed from the nuclear wastewater in more than 1,000 storage tanks in the Fukushima nuclear power plant with the exception of tritium. Before it is released into the sea, the concentration of radioactive tritium contained in the wastewater after treatment, known as “treated water”, will have been reduced to 1/40 of Japan’s national standard (or 1/7 of the drinking water standard stipulated by the World Health Organization) through dilution.

Not only was the Japanese government’s plan approved by the US in no time, but it has also been endorsed by the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The IAEA claims that this move complies with international standards and is a “milestone” in the saga involving the ill-fated Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that “we will ensure that safety standards are met when the nuclear wastewater is discharged into the sea. The government will also take relevant action to avoid damage to its reputation.” Taro Aso, the big-mouthed deputy prime minister, even said that “according to scientific evidence, the action should have been taken a long time ago. It is okay to drink the water.” Apparently, the Japanese government is extremely confident that the safety of the plan has been proven by science.

In spite of this, however, there have been grave misgivings from all sectors. Japanese netizens retorted by challenging Taro Aso to “drink the wastewater first.” Fishing organizations across Japan also strongly oppose this plan, arguing it will destroy the Japanese fisheries industry’s hard-earned reputation ten years after the Fukushima nuclear disaster. The decision has also provoked a wave of ongoing doubts from multinational environmental organizations, experts and scholars. Even the Kuomintang, which has traditionally supported nuclear power, has immediately leapt to its “sternly protest” at the plan.

Why has the plan, which has been “accredited by science” and “endorsed by experts”, still been challenged around the world? Why is the public terrified? The simple answer is that there have been too many cases in which scientific certifications and endorsements by experts turned out to be invalid. No doubt people are wary of things outside the scope of their knowledge.

The Fukushima nuclear power plant accident was a tragic case in point. Before the 311 nuclear disaster happened, the power plant had been accredited by experts after experts on nuclear safety and endorsed by scientific institutions, and countless scholars and experts had vouched for the safety of the nuclear power plant. What happened afterwards? An earthquake triggered a tsunami, which knocked out the nuclear power plant’s backup power. The entire plant was out of power. The components of the emergency response system, whose security had been guaranteed by experts, failed one after another, and eventually serious nuclear accidents including a core meltdown and a hydrogen explosion occurred.

Manmade errors can’t be predicted by science

The “nuclear wastewater”, which has aroused controversy, is the result of the efforts to cool nuclear fuel debris after the disaster. Statistics show that the total amount of the so-called “treated water” had reached 1.25 million tonnes as of March 2021. The Fukushima nuclear power plant’s water storage tank will be filled to capacity in 2022, and TEPCO is unwilling to incur even more costs to continue to store the water produced while waiting for the technology to arrive to purify tritium. Hence the decision to release the wastewater into the sea.

The nuclear wastewater problem was caused by the Fukushima nuclear disaster. The root cause of the Fukushima nuclear disaster is the inability of science to predict accidents and grasp the unknown. It will put common sense to an extraordinary test if we want to convince people that that science has fully grasped the effects of nuclear wastewater to be discharged into the sea and it has confirmed the wastewater is absolutely safe.

The biggest lesson of the Fukushima nuclear disaster for humankind is that “science has its limits”. The biggest difference between science and theology is that science is falsifiable. A theory can be called “scientific” only if it is possible to prove it wrong. Top scientists know that the truths of today may be proven wrong tomorrow. What humankind understands today could be updated anytime when we explore the unknowns.

Predictable risks can be handled with scientific designs. But the real challenge is how we can handle the situation when unforeseen risk is realized. This is why a sound risk-control system must take into consideration the worst scenarios of scientific prediction failures.

Even the most advanced scientific technology today cannot predict natural disasters such as earthquakes and tsunamis, let alone all human errors. Faced with the question of whether to use nuclear power to generate electricity, we cannot consider only the “known science”. We must give even more thought to risks that cannot be predicted by science.

From a scientific point of view, it is obvious that high-level nuclear waste poses a greater threat to humans than processed water and agricultural products that meet international standards. However, even the most intelligent scientist cannot predict that there will be a political party that has claimed for so long that high-end nuclear waste is safe given the supervision of nuclear power experts, but at the same time has opposed the import of any agricultural products produced around Fukushima and staunchly claimed that the “treated water” will harm the environment and human health. These contradictory political opinions are not scientific at all, but they can be heard in Taiwan now. Science really has its limitations.

(Miao Poya is a Taipei City Councilor.)

