Known for her campaign against corruption, Mrs Elsie Tu was a highly respected political figure. She wrote to the South China Morning Post to berate me three decades ago.

Mrs Tu had served in the now disbanded Urban Council since 1963 and was subsequently elected to represent the municipal assembly in the Legislative Council. At 82, she was ousted by the then 64-year-old pro-democracy leader Szeto Wah in 1995. After her Waterloo, Mrs Tu had continued to speak for the social underdogs by writing directly to high officials. She led a rewarding life as an educationist and politician until 102.

On a polling day in early 1991, I argued in my SCMP column that established councillors who had become “political furniture” should make way for a new breed of aspirants, as Hong Kong was edging towards greater representative democracy in the run-up to the changeover of sovereignty in 1997. Despite my admiration for Mrs Tu, I declared that I would not vote for her in Kwun Tong West. The other two younger, pro-Beijing candidates did not appear impressive to me at all. I did not find their manifestoes palatable. So I abstained and made better use of my time rather than show up at the ballot booth.

She submitted a letter to the editor in no time, lecturing me on civic duties. She held that I should have at least cast a blank vote instead of not participating in the election at all. An uninhabited public exchange like this on whether and how to exercise one’s ballot rights will soon be outlawed.

The Improving Electoral System (Consolidated Amendments) Bill 2021 was introduced into the legislature on Tuesday to transmute the entire electoral system. It is now in the hands of a Legco bills committee, awaiting its second reading to be resumed. Among the many changes, a Section 27A is to be inserted into the existing Elections (Corrupt and Illegal Conduct) Ordinance. Under the new clause, it will be a criminal offence “to incite another person not to vote, or to cast invalid vote, by activity in public during election period.”

The personal freedom to invalidate a ballot ticket or not to vote will remain protected. However, calling on others to do so will be prohibited. The maximum sentence will carry three years’ imprisonment. Legal experts have questioned the logic behind why it would be illegal to promote acts which are perfectly legal.

A total of 3,779,085 electors took part in the last Legco geographical direct elections in 2016. The turnout was a respectable 58.28%. The presiding officers together certified 33,571 ballot papers, or just 0.89%, as either invalid or rejected. Of which, 20,189 were unmarked. There was no sign of any concerted efforts to boycott or discredit the electoral exercise.

This time around Secretary for Mainland and Constitutional Affairs Erick Tsang said he had noticed that some people were trying to undermine the upcoming polls by inciting others either not to vote or cast blank ballots. He insisted that the ban could preserve the credibility of the elections.

The three key terms in the new provision — “incite,” “activity in public” and “election period” — are not defined. The best Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng could do at a press conference was to come up with a few examples that could constitute public activities. She said these might take the form, among others, of a badge, hand gesture, design on a shirt or a banner hung on a window. Given their track records, officials are unlikely to take a lenient approach when a case has fallen into the large shade of legal grey areas.

The elections of the Election Committee, the Legislative Council and the Chief Executive will take place next September, December and March respectively. Like the majority of Hong Kongers, I am excluded from the so-called perfected Election Committee, Legco functional constituencies and the Chief Executive polls.

I will be entitled to cast only one vote in one of the ten double-seat Legco geographical constituencies, whose boundaries are to be awkwardly redrawn. Meanwhile, future nominees will have to be endorsed by a vetting panel as well as Election Committee members. The downgraded Legco direct polls will only account for 20 of the 90 seats in the expanded legislature. All considered, it is reasonable to assume that the motivation for ordinary electors to cast their votes would be largely diminished.

It remains to be seen whether this will turn out to be so. Yet, one thing is certain. Unlike in the colonial days, after the new laws are enacted by the end of May, there will hardly be another Mrs Tu to remind the politically apathetic that a blank vote is also a way to fulfil one’s social responsibilities.

(Andy Ho is a public affairs consultant. A former political editor of the South China Morning Post, he served as Information Coordinator at the Chief Executive’s Office of the HKSAR Government from 2006 to 2012.)

