What kind of person is Albert Ho? What makes me feel the deepest is undoubtedly his visit to Cape Collinson Cemetery to pay respect to my father every Father’s Day (which is the Sunday before the death anniversary of Senia Ng’s father, Ng Ming-yam). He would be accompanied by a group of Tuen Mun residents and some members of the Democratic Party. Every year, they would visit my father at his tombstone to account for the progress of democracy in Hong Kong, saying, “It would be great if you were still alive.” My father has passed away almost 30 years, but they still insist on making these visits every year, and that really touches me.

Having known Albert Ho for many years, I have had the privilege of witnessing him across different domains: the Albert who is involved in politics and social movements, the Albert who deals with legal work, and the Albert from everyday life. I believe you all know more about him as a politician, so I would like to take this opportunity to describe him as a legal practitioner.

“Hack hack.” (That’s right, Albert Ho has his own distinctive cough). “Oh, I see Mr. Ho is already back at the law firm.” That was my deepest impression when I was an intern at Ho Tse Wai & Partners. I was fortunate enough to have an internship at his law firm, but I did not have much chance to see him because he was still a member of the Legislative Council at that time and was often very busy working in the field. Nevertheless, I thoroughly enjoyed my practicum because the atmosphere there was very different from that of other law firms.

The lawyers at Ho Tse Wai & Partners have a very strong sense of mission. Most of them wish to serve the community through their legal work and made the law their vocation. At that time, there were not many “justice” law firms, and Ho Tse Wai & Partners provided a unique environment where lawyers with such passion can undertake human rights cases, thereby fighting for social justice, and freely engage in pro bono legal work and participate in social affairs. This law firm is probably a reflection of Albert Ho’s personal beliefs.

After I became a barrister, I had more opportunities to work with Mr. Ho, many of which were cases fought for justice. When my phone rang, he would say to me, “Senia, I have a job for you. The client is in shambles, let’s discuss this in a meeting.” As I listened to him talk about the case, I could not help but notice the fire in his eyes. It was as if he was talking about something more than a lawsuit, but rather dissatisfaction with injustice. “This is outrageous, we cannot just stand by and watch!” One of the things he feels most strongly about is that the lower-income groups are exploited and bullied by those in power due to their lack of legal knowledge and lack of money for litigation. I believe this is the reason why he insists on going into the community to reach out to the local residents and give them free legal advice.

After years of defending social justice through the law, he is now being prosecuted by the law. For me, this is extremely upsetting, but he seems to have willingly accepted it. His eyes will always sparkle with a zealous pursuit of justice and democracy. To him, it is his legitimate duty to sacrifice for democracy. Perhaps this is the Albert Ho I know best: the affairs of Hong Kong, the affairs of democracy, the affairs of others, are always more important than himself.

(Senia Ng is a Hong Kong barrister, Democratic Party member, and the daughter of the late Ng Ming-yam (1955-1992) who was one of the important founders of the United Democrats of Hong Kong (later called the Democratic Party), a member of the Tuen Mun District Council, an elected member of the Regional Council and a member of the Legislative Council.)

