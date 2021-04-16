Struck by the coronavirus pneumonia, global economic activities have come to a halt, with international crude oil futures price plummeting down to the negative domain. Yet, since various vaccines were put in use, economies all over the world have been getting back on their feet. It is anticipated that the demand of the world for energy will increase again in the years to come.

While stock of fossil fuel is drying up day by day, and the pollution problem is worsening, governments inclusive of that of China are making efforts in developing renewable energies such as solar energy, hydroelectric power and wind energy. Nevertheless, up to present, the proportion of these alternative energy sources to our total demand for energy is still small.

On another front, various governments are always beset with the waste problem. China alone generates 175 million tons of refuse every year. With constant increase in population and urbanization, the amount of rubbish is believed to soar steadily. There are three waste disposal methods in China currently, including landfill, incineration and compost, all of which usher in the problem of a non-sustainable environment, even jeopardize public health. So, some specialists are convinced that turning garbage we produce daily into energy(WTO) is a more sustainable way that not only solves the waste problem, but also outputs electricity, as well as substituting for fossil energy, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Technology of waste incineration improved

In recent years, China has been building waste incineration plants proactively, and 300 of them are currently at work. By contrast, the total number of waste incineration plants all around the world amounts to only 600. In general, household and industrial solid waste is burnt up at high temperature in waste incineration power plants to generate steam that drives turbines to produce electricity which is then provided to innumerable families through power grids. It is estimated by the industry that more than 60% of household garbage can be recycled for outputting WTE. Besides, some recyclable metals found in the remnants of waste incinerated can also be used in road construction, which is pretty cost-effective.

WTE is more and more popular among various governments. The World Energy Council estimated that the global WTE market will expand to US$40 billion by 2023. That said, the business line faces quite a number of challenges, one of which is that outdated waste incinerators emit methane and dioxin, both of which not only are hazardous to human bodies, but also contaminate soil and source of water. But with improved technology, the damage caused has been mitigated substantially.

Having paid visits to a lot of waste incineration plants, your author feels that these factories look more like a modernized commercial building located in an environment pleasing to the eye. Better still, many of them on the mainland are equipped with advanced technology to purify and filter emissions, so that the impact on the environment is attenuated. Even so, most of the people are still concerned about a waste incineration plant built in their communities. How to educate the public about the knowledge concerned will become the key to the development of the industry in the days to come.

(Chung Sau Ha, senior fund manager of Allianz Global Investors)

