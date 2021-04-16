Dear sisters and brothers at the Civic Party,

In our bail submissions in early March, we made the surprising decision to quit the party without properly saying goodbye to you. Today, we have no choice but to write you this letter to thank you all for your care and words of wisdom all these years.

Perhaps you have heard from different sources about how we are getting on behind the wall. To be honest, life in custody is not easy no matter how one puts up a brave face and tries to sound positive to people out there. When thinking of our children and aging parents at home late at night, we can hardly control our emotions. We have decided to face the future calmly, but the endless waiting and the upcoming trial that may take years are dampening our spirits day after day. When our families visit us, they have to wait a long time before they get to see us for merely 15 minutes. Separated by iron bars and a glass, we talk to each other, but that is in no way an easy experience. There are also financial issues related to the trial. Those of you who have to take care of your family financially surely can understand this kind of pressure. Being prepared to go to jail is a loaded idea that one can grasp only when being locked up.

We read in the news that you recently discussed the future of the Civic Party. Although we no longer belong to the party, please let us give our two cents. During those days when we requested bail, we already suggested the party to disband. That was not an idea that came out of the blue. Last year, six Civic Party members intended to run in the Legislative Council election, but four were disqualified. In November, four LegCo members were disqualified and three of them were Civic Party members. All this, together with the prosecution’s attitude in our national security law case and what happened to Kwok Ka-ki and Jeremy Tam, who were first granted bail and then denied it, indicates clearly that there is no more room for the Civic Party at LegCo. The party members who are district councilors may also face the same fate. The political writing on the wall is that the Civic Party has completed its mission in history.

We already voiced this view to members through different means before a meeting, hoping that Civic Party leaders would think carefully about the future of the party. In the end, it was decided that “the Civic Party will be preserved”. We understand that personal risk and the current political situation must have been taken into account before the decision was made. Nevertheless, we are truly concerned about the safety of our former fellow members. We hope you will continue to take part in local affairs and serve Hong Kong people while making sure you are as safe as possible.

Please forgive us for quitting the Civic Party and suggesting disbanding it. Things have taken such an unexpected turn. As former members, we care about your safety. Very soon, the party will have to deal with the issue of its district councilors swearing allegiance to the government. A decision brooks no delay. We are no longer in a position to proffer advice to the party. We can only hope everyone will act wisely so that no more members will find themselves in dire straits.

Three of us, A.Y., Kwok and Tam, have made it clear that we will quit politics. Our political career has come to an end. In March, we deactivated our social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) for good. From now on, we will not make any comment on political issues via the social media or through the local or foreign media. We will not discuss Hong Kong issues with any foreign official or non-official organization abroad.

We want to live an ordinary life after everything is over. Alvin will return to the legal sector. He also wants to get into business. J.T. will be back to his cha chaan teng, work hard and be a good father of his twins. K.K. may be able to continue to practice as a doctor, or he may retire. Shun will continue to work on his law program and also take care of his elderly parents. We passionately fought for the same cause with you in the past, but we are sorry that we are no longer in the same boat with you. In terms of politics, we probably won’t cross path again. But if we get to bump into each other in the future, please don’t curb your enthusiasm. We surely will warmly greet each other. Best wishes to you all, with whom we used to struggle and persevere together.

Alvin Yeung, Kwok Ka-ki, Jeremy Tam and Lee Yue-shun

April 15, 2021

