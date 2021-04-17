By Fong Yuen

Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is currently visiting the U.S. This is the first foreign leader to meet with Biden since he took office, and evidence that U.S.-Japan relations are the most important issue for both countries at the moment.

When the leaders of the U.S. and Japan meet amidst the current tense international situation, the sensitive nerves of the whole world are stirred. For the CCP, this is more like a lingering nightmare.

The U.S.-Japan summit focused on confirming the long-term strategy of the two countries in resisting the CCP. Firstly, this is an ideological confrontation against the CCP’s intention to take over the world with its communist ideology and Chinese model that has been fully exposed before the eyes of the Western world in the past few years, where the threat of the CCP has generally been felt throughout. The current question is how to connect the Western allies to suppress the CCP’s expansion. Secondly, in terms of geopolitics, both the U.S. and Japan feel the CCP’s advances. The U.S. cannot be without Japan, and Japan cannot do without the U.S. A chain of common interests binds the two countries tightly together. If the U.S. or Japan were to face the CCP alone, it is beyond each one’s reach; united, they can move with ease. The meeting between Biden and Yoshihide Suga was to confirm this.

Before Yoshihide’s visit to the U.S., U.S. Secretary of State Blinken and Secretary of Defense Austin have already paid a visit to Japan to set the tone for the summit between the two countries. The most striking thing was their attitude on the Taiwan Strait issue. At this time, for both the U.S. and Japan, Taiwan must be safeguarded. Taiwan is the key to the first island chain and its high-tech industry tops the world. Losing Taiwan would be a disaster for both countries.

Both the U.S. and Japan are worried about the potential military conflict with increased tension in the Taiwan Strait. Japan even believes that there is a need to discuss how Japan’s Self-Defense Force can provide assistance once the U.S. military goes to Taiwan to offer support. This implies that the U.S. military is set to send troops if Taiwan is under attack. And according to the U.S.-Japan Security Treaty’s provision, Japan may also be involved in the war. Japan feels the need to discuss this possibility prior to confirm how Japan can be of assistance to the U.S. military.

In the meeting between Biden and Yoshihide, this was an inevitable discussion topic. Both sides have to confirm their shared stance should a war happen in the Taiwan Strait. Yoshihide needed Biden’s confirmation, and Biden also needed Yoshihide’s confirmation. Once the decision was made, their respective subordinates can work out the details.

Moreover, during the U.S.-Japan summit, there was also the issue of long-term arms and high-tech competition with the CCP. Biden’s besiegement of the CCP requires the support of Japan and other Western countries. When half of the world is competing against the CCP, the CCP is bound to be at a disadvantage. Only when these countries are way ahead in arms and high-tech competition, they can force the CCP to abide by international rules and to avoid the possibility of a hot war with the CCP.

To achieve this goal, the U.S. and Japan must also work together to resolve the South Korea issue. The Japan-Korea relations are terrible and have affected South Korea’s stance in the U.S.-Sino competition. Korea is also a high-tech power and an important supply chain. It has long been walking on a tightrope on the issue of U.S.-Sino relations without a clear answer, affecting the clear-cutting of ties between the U.S. and the CCP in economy and technology. Biden needs to convince Yoshihide to give in on the Japan-Korea relations in order to win Korea over so that the latter does not get used by the CCP.

After visiting the U.S., Yoshihide will visit India and the Philippines. These are all places of common concern of the U.S.-Japan-Indo-Pacific strategy. Getting India on board and separating the Philippines from China are both the South China Sea strategy and the restructuring of the industrial chain. The U.S. is steering the wheel, and Japan is asserting the force. Where there are common interests, the two countries are able to maintain a tacit understanding.

The joint efforts between the U.S. and Japan on the Indo-Pacific strategy are about the preservation and abolition of universal values. Over the years, due to the negligence of the U.S., the CCP took advantage and developed quickly, posing a strategic threat to the Western world. If one does not reflect, and if these countries do not act together, the CCP could defeat them one by one. Moreover, the U.K., Canada, and the European Union are far away from Asia-Pacific and cannot do much other than being an ally in the name. In the Asia Pacific region, the U.S. can only count on Japan to be all in and be by its side throughout.

At this point, the U.S. and Japan have both confronted the CCP directly, and neither country can retreat. They must act as one and according to the development of the situations. To get the U.K., Australia and the European Union on board would certainly appear stronger, but it is really the U.S. and Japan which would play the key roles. This is the significance of the meeting between Biden and Yoshihide.

The CCP is surely both angry and worried about the U.S.-Japan meeting. However, the current situation is not going to change according to the CCP’s subjective will. The world situation has changed drastically in the past few months, and what the CCP facing externally is even worse than that of the Trump era. The CCP has no energy to advance, and will look bad if it retreats. Over time, this is going to reach depletion, and who knows how it will deal with the mess.

