As I wrote this week’s opinion piece on April 15, it so happened that it’s the first National Security Education Day for Hong Kong. The Hong Kong National Security Law (NSL) was enacted just a bit over nine months ago. I also read the news that former legislators and Civic Party members Alvin Yeung, Jeremy Tam and Dr. Kwok Ka Kei, all of whom are now being in detainment, wrote an open letter admonishing the Civic Party members to disband the political organization. They said that the Civic Party had accomplished their mission in history.

The National Security Education Day reminds people all over the world that Hong Kong’s masters from Beijing have taken away the city’s autonomy and freedoms by brute force. As long as the democrats are still in custody, the legal fees keep mounting. The NSL and many other political tools used by the totalitarian regime have ruined the lives of the activists and their families.

No one would have thought that the indiscriminate arrests and detention of dissidents in Hong Kong would become a norm; the widespread abuse of the NSL power has gone too wide, and it is causing a humanitarian crisis in Hong Kong already ̶ the “subjects” under investigation are now locked up, and under the high bar set by the NSL, it is almost certain that no one would be granted bail before trial. The detainment is de facto prison term with only thing different from a genuine one: a detainee can be visited by their family members, friends and counsels more frequently.

Before the editorial deadline for this week’s opinion piece was due, I had not known the exact details of the sentences relating to the huge demonstration that took place on Aug 18, 2019. It would take place on Friday morning, April 16, 2020. for the first time in his life, Martin Lee, “the Father of Democracy” of Hong Kong, was charged, thankfully not with violation of the NSL, but illegal assembly. For others, like media tycoon Jimmy Lai and other activists, they were facing many other charges.

And in a broader context, who would have thought that Beijing would make up its mind to give Hong Kong an extreme makeover, and dishonor the “one country, two systems” model that was supposed to last until 2047? With the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), under the leadership of President Xi Jingping, having placed strong emphasis on “national security”, it is not difficult to understand the “two systems” principle in Hong Kong exists in name only now. Under the new Hong Kong model, with the enactment of the NSL, which has a major impact on businesses, Hong Kong’s ranking on the Press Freedom Index has dropped drastically to 80th in 2020, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF); it ranked 18th in 2002. A new updated ranking by RSF will come out on April 20, approximately one week from now, and the results certainly won’t look pretty. And more from a business perspective, Hong Kong and Macau have recently been dropped from the Index of Economic Freedom annually published by the Heritage Foundation in the US for lack of autonomy in the two cities.

To many Hong Kongers who have already left Hong Kong over the last few months because of the extreme political makeover, the “one country, two systems” model has been certified dead. A mass exodus has been happening in Hong Kong since the people living in this city finally realized that their freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association had been taken away. On the pretext of the COVID-19 epidemic, the June 4 vigil and July 1 march will likely be banned again for the second time this year.

Unlike Myanmar, which is going through a bloody military coup at the moment, Beijing and the Hong Kong government cannot shoot protesters randomly, but draconian laws have been set up to discourage public activities, and the political purge of Hong Kong’s freedoms hasn’t ended yet. This is not 1989 Tiananmen, but in the 2021 Hong Kong, the courts have been weaponized to punish pro-democracy activists from all backgrounds.

At the end of the day, I believe Beijing will jail all dissidents in Hong Kong indiscriminately, and that is why so many Hong Kongers have decided to leave the city for good ̶ the old system is gone, and it is too big of a sacrifice for a lot of people to keep battling on. Moreover, district councillors need to swear an oath of allegiance and prove that they are “patriots”, and the stakes are just too high now for them to put just in order to finish their remaining terms, unless they compromise on the system.

It is indeed difficult to remain positive in Hong Kong, when familiar faces who support freedoms and democracy are now held in detention or already serving prison terms. Let me tell my story about my involvement with the prisons in Hong Kong. I was formerly a volunteer prison visitor of a Christian NGO for over ten years, predominantly helping out with conducting of sermons, singing and Christian sharing for Sunday services in the prisons. A few years ago, I even received an award from the Hong Kong Christian Kun Sun Association for my long service as a volunteer through their organization, and then I decided to move on. During my stint as a volunteer, I spent my time at the Tung Tau Correctional Institution inside the Stanley Prison compound. All visitors who were to conduct religious activities had to go through the security checks of the infamous Stanley Prison. I used to engage in the English-speaking service section, and there were strict rules that visitors needed to abide by. Not trying to divulge further details of what happened inside during the visits, I would say, in general, the message brought to the inmates was hope, even though they temporarily lost their freedoms.

As I end today’s opinion piece, I, like so many others, feel heavily burdened with the sentencing of the pro-democracy leaders which would take place on Friday at the West Kowloon District Court. We ask for God’s grace, mercy and protection to be bestowed upon the democracy fighters, who have sacrificed so much for Hong Kong. While not trying to sound overly religious, I pray that God will guide us Hong Kongers to handle political adversity, whether we are inside or outside of prison. I pray that God is in our corner, during this difficult period in Hong Kong.

(Edward Chin (錢志健) runs a family office. Chin was formerly Country Head of a UK publicly listed hedge fund, the largest of its kind measured by asset under management. Outside the hedge funds space, Chin is Convenor of 2047 Hong Kong Monitor and a Senior Advisor of Reporters Without Borders (RSF, HK & Macau). Chin studied speech communication at the University of Minnesota, and received his MBA from the University of Toronto. Twitter: edwardckchin Youtube: Ed Chin Channel Facebook.com/edckchin Email: edckchin@gmail.com)

