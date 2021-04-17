Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor announced the other day that relaxation of control over eateries and pubs will be phased on the basis of “vaccine bubbles”. However, the declaration was followed by no applause from the catering sector, but rather it ushered in a lot of criticism from the industry. Some eateries stated outright they’d prefer to maintain the status quo rather than bow to the “vaccine bubbles” proffered by the government in exchange for loosening of the restraints. A practitioner in the industry lamented that what the government requires will increase operation cost, and more detrimentally, it is difficult to put in practice, for one is at high risk of committing an offence when doing so. He said bluntly that the government simply wants to “silence the industry”. “What needs to be done is done. It is you who forgo it voluntarily. So, stop bugging the government.”

People of the same trade prefer staying put to asking for trouble

He also said that the government “will manage to force diners to use the LeaveHomeSafe app, but surely a certain amount of business will be lost for some eaters run off in no time as they are told to use the app”. Moreover, it is hardly possible to require all the staff to get inoculated. “You can’t coerce an employee to get a jab or threaten him/her with dismissal. In small eateries like mine, bosses of kitchens state clearly they won’t get jabbed. Where can I find a replacement off hand if he’s gone? If, by any remote chance, my staff members have a mishap, the government will be bound to say it has nothing to do with the vaccine. How can we bear such responsibility by ourselves?” As regards every staff member and customer required to take in two doses, eaters to use the LeaveHomeSafe app, and the maximum number of diners per table increased to 12, he chuckled and said they are all “far removed from realities”. “You don’t have to be a genius to see that only restaurants as big as chain eateries can afford to assign a clean zone. Even if it is possible to do so, all the 12 diners need to have been vaccinated. As long as, say, 4 out of 12 are not inoculated, they have to be seated at separate tables. Will anyone press his/her friends to get a jab only for having dinner together?” So, people of his trade that he knows prefer staying put to “asking for trouble”.

Another restaurant proprietor is even more candid. He said he is “neither yellow nor blue”, simply aspiring to nothing but dishing up meals for neighbors in the immediate proximity. “If I go for “vaccine bubbles”, I’ll be deemed a blue restaurant for sure, and some customers will not come back again. It’s more a loss than gain!” He also said that as the industry keeps on asking for relaxation of control over social gatherings, with pubs, nightclubs and karaoke boxes demanding resumption of their businesses, “the government then proffers a thorny offer to silence you, and stop you from bugging the government again”. In fact, it is not trying to assist the industry with sincerity. “If you voluntarily choose to maintain the status quo, the government gets by.”

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play